NHL Community Supports Nashville After Deadly Tornado

Upon learning of the devastating tornadoes that hit Nashville Tuesday, the NHL community is showing their support for Nashville via social media posts, monetary donations and more.

Minnesota Wild shared via Twitter they are donating $25,000 along with Craig and Helen Leipold (Wild owners) who also donated $25,000 to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

The NHL also shared via Twitter they will match the $50K donation by the Leipold family and Minnesota Wild.

Chicago Blackhawks also donated a portion of the proceeds from their Split the Pot benefit on March 3 to the Community Foundation.

In addition to donations, the hockey community sent their thoughts to the Nashville community.

Columbus Blue Jackets shared, “Sending thoughts and prayers to the City of Nashville and the @PredsNHL #NashvilleStrong”

New York Islanders on Twitter, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the city of Nashville and the @PredsNHL after yesterday’s tornado. We stand with you, Nashville.”

The Predators played in Minnesota Tuesday evening. Upon returning home to Nashville, they shared:

“The Predators are back home in Nashville, and the entire organization’s hearts are with all those who have been affected by the devastating tornadoes throughout Middle Tennessee,” they stated on the Predators website. “To all from across the hockey world and beyond who have reached out to offer support to our city – thank you. We stand Nashville Strong.”

Looking for ways to help Nashville recover? Find out how you can help here.