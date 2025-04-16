NFL Announces 17 Prospects Scheduled to Attend NFL Draft in Green Bay

NASHVILLE – The NFL announced on Monday night the 17 prospects confirmed to attend the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay.

The Titans currently hold the first overall pick.

The news was announced on NFL Network’s “Path to the Draft.”

The Draft begins with the first round on Thursday night, April 24, and continues Friday, April 25, with Rounds 2-3. The Draft will conclude on Saturday, April 26, with Rounds 4-7.

The players confirmed to attend this year’s NFL Draft to date:

1) Tyler Booker G Alabama

2) Jihaad Cambell LB Alabama

3) Will Campbell T LSU

4) Abdul Carter DE Penn State

5) Jaxson Dart QB Mississippi

6) Matthew Golden WR Texas

7) Mason Graham DT Michigan

8) Travis Hunter DB/WR Colorado

9) Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State

10) Will Johnson DB Michigan

11) Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona

12) Jalen Milroe QB Alabama

13) Josh Simmons T Ohio State

14) Malaki Starks DB Georgia

15) Shemar Stewart DE Texas A&M

16) Cameron Ward QB Miami (Fla.)

17) Mykel Williams DE Georgia

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email