Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in September 2020.

September 4

Ancient China from Above (s1)

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

Never Been Kissed

Strange Magic

Trick or Treat

The Wolverine

Mulan Premiere – Starting September 4, with Premier Access, viewers can watch “Mulan” before it’s available to all Disney+ subscribers. Disney+ will offer Premier Access to “Mulan” for $29.99 on disneyplus.com and select platforms.

Earth to Ned Series Premiere. Episodes 101-110 Available.

One Day At Disney Episode 140 – “Alice Taylor: Studiolab”

Muppets Now Episode 106 – “Socialized” Season Finale

Pixar In Real Life Episode 111 – “Coco: Abuelita Says No Music”

Weird But True Episode 304 – “Germs”

September 11

Christopher Robin

One Day At Disney Episode 104 – “Amanda Lauder: Chef Chocolatier”

Weird But True Episode 305 – “Photography

September 18

Coop & Cami Ask the World (s2)

Europe from Above (s1)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story

India from Above (s1)

Kingdom of the Mummies (s1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (s4)

Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno

Oil Spill of the Century

Once Upon a Time (s1-7)

Soy Luna (s2-3)

Violetta (s3)

Wicked Tuna (s9)

One Day At Disney Episode 142 – “Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko: Veterinarian”

Weird But True! Episode 306 – “Trains”

September 25

Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s2)

The Giant Robber Crab

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (s2)

Muppet Babies (s2)

Oceans

Port Protection: Alaska (s3)

Sydney to the Max (s2)

Wild Central America (s1)

X-Ray Earth (s1)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Series Premiere

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals Movie Premiere

One Day At Disney Episode 143 – “Ashley Girdich: R&D Imagineer Manager”

Weird But True! Episode 307 – “Venomous Animals”