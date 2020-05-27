Next on Disney+ June 2020

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in June 2020.
June 5
Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet Season 1
America’s Greatest Animals
Chasing the Equinox
Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things Seasons 1-2
Secrets of Wild India Season 1
The Greeks Season 1
Weird but True! Seasons 1-2
Wild Hawaii Season 1
Women of Impact: Changing the World
Be Our Chef Finale Episode 111 – “The Spectacular Finale”
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 106 – “Visualization”
Disney Family Sundays Episode 131 – “101 Dalmatians: Onesie”
One Day At Disney Episode 127 – “George Montano: Plasterer”
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer Episode 104 “Disaster Rescue Dogs & A Dog Mayor”
Disney Insider Episode 106 “Artemis Adventure, Taste of Disney, Runaway Railway”
June 12
Mighty Med Seasons 1-2
The Liberty Story
The Story of the Animated Drawing
Walt & El Grupo
Artemis Fowl
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 107 – “Score”
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer Episode 105 – “The Surfing Corgi & Bee Dogs”
Disney Family Sundays Episode 132 – “Winnie the Pooh: Bag Toss”
One Day At Disney Episode 128 – “Scot Drake: Imagineering Creative”
June 19
101 Dalmatians (1997) Season 1
Big Sur: Wild California
Muppet Babies Play Date Season 1
Schoolhouse Rock Season 1
Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Finale Episode 108 – “Connections”
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer Episode 106 – “Stunt Dogs & Water Rescue Dogs”
Disney Family Sundays Episode 133 – “Monsters, Inc. Water Bottles”
One Day At Disney Episode 129 – “Candice Valdez: Radio Disney Host”
June 26
Man in Space
Mars and Beyond
Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
Raven’s Home Season 3
Tarzan
Tarzan II
Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 Series Premiere – All Six Episodes Available
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer Episode 107 – “Detective Dogs & Truffle Hunting Dogs”
Disney Family Sundays Episode 134 – “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”
One Day At Disney Episode 130 “Marc Smith: Story Artist”