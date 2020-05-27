Next on Disney+ June 2020

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in June 2020.

June 5

Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet Season 1

America’s Greatest Animals

Chasing the Equinox

Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things Seasons 1-2

Secrets of Wild India Season 1

The Greeks Season 1

Weird but True! Seasons 1-2

Wild Hawaii Season 1

Women of Impact: Changing the World

Be Our Chef Finale Episode 111 – “The Spectacular Finale”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 106 – “Visualization”

Disney Family Sundays Episode 131 – “101 Dalmatians: Onesie”

One Day At Disney Episode 127 – “George Montano: Plasterer”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer Episode 104 “Disaster Rescue Dogs & A Dog Mayor”

Disney Insider Episode 106 “Artemis Adventure, Taste of Disney, Runaway Railway”

June 12

Mighty Med Seasons 1-2

The Liberty Story

The Story of the Animated Drawing

Walt & El Grupo

Artemis Fowl

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 107 – “Score”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer Episode 105 – “The Surfing Corgi & Bee Dogs”

Disney Family Sundays Episode 132 – “Winnie the Pooh: Bag Toss”

One Day At Disney Episode 128 – “Scot Drake: Imagineering Creative”

June 19

101 Dalmatians (1997) Season 1

Big Sur: Wild California

Muppet Babies Play Date Season 1

Schoolhouse Rock Season 1

Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Finale Episode 108 – “Connections”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer Episode 106 – “Stunt Dogs & Water Rescue Dogs”

Disney Family Sundays Episode 133 – “Monsters, Inc. Water Bottles”

One Day At Disney Episode 129 – “Candice Valdez: Radio Disney Host”

June 26

Man in Space

Mars and Beyond

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

Raven’s Home Season 3

Tarzan

Tarzan II

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 Series Premiere – All Six Episodes Available

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer Episode 107 – “Detective Dogs & Truffle Hunting Dogs”

Disney Family Sundays Episode 134 – “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”

One Day At Disney Episode 130 “Marc Smith: Story Artist”