Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in July 2020.

July 3

Animal ER (S1-2)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Ice Age: Collision Course

Ice Road Rescue (S1-4)

Race to Witch Mountain (2009)

The Big Green

The Mighty Ducks

Hamilton Premiere

Pixar in Real Life Episode 109 – “UP: Balloon Cart Away”

Disney Family Sundays Episode 135 – “Peter Pan: Shadow Box Theater”

One Day At Disney Episode 131 – “Zama Magudulela: The Lion King Madrid, Spain”

It’s A Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer Episode 108 – “Movie Star Dogs & Hounds and Horses”

July 10

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S1)

Gigantosaurus (S1)

Secrets of the Zoo (S3)

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Disney Family Sundays Episode 136 – ”Lilo and Stitch: Family Tree”

One Day at Disney Episode 132 – “Tony Salvaggio: Park Decorator”

It’s A Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer Episode 109 – “Avalanche Rescue Dogs & the Beagle Brigade”

July 17

A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

Disney Junior Music Lullabies

Lost City of Machu Picchu

Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! (S1-2)

The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World

Wild Chile (S1)

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals

Disney Family Sundays Episode 137 – “Moana: Tomato Photo Holder”

One Day At Disney Episode 133 – “Mike Davie: Imagineering Project Manager”

It’s A Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer Season Finale Episode 110 – “Snake Search Dogs & Hawaiian Conservation Dogs”

July 24

Wild Congo (S1)

Wild Sri Lanka (S1)

Disney Family Sundays Episode 138 – “The Jungle Book: Finger Puppet”

One Day At Disney Episode 134 – “Chris Cristi: Helicopter Reporter”

July 31

Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)

Animal Showdown (S1)

Best Job Ever (S1)

Big Cat Games

Cradle of the Gods

Destination World (S1)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S8)

Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall (S1)

Hidden Kingdoms of China

Hunt for the Abominable Snowman

India’s Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)

King Fishers (S1)

Lost Temple of the Inca

Marvel Funko (S1-2)

Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster

Weirdest, Bestest, Truest (S1)

What Sam Sees (S1)

Muppets Now Premiere Episode 101 – “Due Date”

Disney Family Sundays Episode 139 – “Mickey and Minnie: Pillows”

One Day At Disney Episode 135 – “Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director”