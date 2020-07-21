Next on Disney+ August 2020

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in August 2020.

August 7

Hidden Kingdoms of China

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits

The Peanuts Movie

UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (S1)

X-Men

Howard – Premiere

Muppets Now Episode 102 – “Fever Pitch”

One Day At Disney Episode 136

Disney Family Sundays Series Finale Episode 140 – “Goofy: Pencil Cup”

Pixar In Real Life Episode 110 – “WALL·E: BnL Pop-up Shop

August 14

Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)

Ant-Man and the Wasp

India’s Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)

Nature Boom Time (S1)

Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge (S1)

Scuba Sam’s World (S1)

Spaced Out (S1)

T.O.T.S. (S1)

T.O.T.S. Calling all T.O.T.S. (S1)

The Greatest Showman

Wild Cats of India (S1)

Zombies 2

The One and Only Ivan – Premiere

Muppets Now Episode 103 – “Getting Testy”

Magic Camp Premiere

One Day at Disney Episode 137 – “Pavan Komkai: Broadcast Engineer”

Weird But True! Season Premiere Episode 301- “Dinosaurs”

August 21

Back to the Titanic

Beauty and the Beast

Mars: One Day on the Red Planet

Muppets Now Episode 104 – “Sleep Mode”

One Day At Disney Episode 138 – “Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services”

Weird But True! Episode 302 – “National Parks”

August 28

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Fantastic Four

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe – Premiere

Muppets Now Episode 105 – “The I.T. Factor”

One Day At Disney Episode 139 – “Eric Baker: Imagineering Creative Director”

Weird But True! Episode 303 – “Farming”