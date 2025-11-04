Newly Remodeled Smyrna Walmart Supercenter Reopens With Customer-Centric Features and a New Community-Focused Mural

Walmart customers in Smyrna were welcomed inside the newly transformed Supercenter at 570 Enon Springs Road E morning as the much-anticipated project is now complete.

Walmart associates marked the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, community celebration and the unveiling of a community-inspired mural. The event was attended by local Smyrna organizations, community members, and figures including Chester Cheetah, Tony the Tiger, Spark and the Smyrna High School Band.

“At Walmart, enhancing our customers’ shopping experience is always a priority,” said Rixceny Lovelace, Walmart store manager. “We’re thrilled to unveil to our customers a variety of new features and improvements at our store. A big thank you to our dedicated associates and our store leadership teams for their exceptional efforts throughout the renovation.”

During Friday’s celebration, store leaders and associates highlighted the transformation as well as the new interactive features available to customers, including:

Exciting displays that pull customers in and help them touch, feel and become a part of the space

Transformed departments, more apparel brands, plus expansion of online pickup and delivery

New digital touchpoints located throughout the store that help communicate the vast assortment of products and services Walmart offers online through the use of QR codes and digital screens

Vision and Pharmacy updates

Reconfigured store layout, creating more space for customers to explore and discover the breadth and depth of what their local store has to offer

Refreshed interior and exterior with new signage for easier navigation through the stores and exterior updates to the parking lot and landscaping

In addition, Walmart customers in Smyrna now have a wider assortment of products and through online pickup, delivery, express delivery and Walmart Pay, so they can get what they want, when they want them and have a better overall shopping experience.

To further illustrate Walmart’s commitment helping others to live better in the communities it serves, the store manager and several associates presented $6,000 in grants to local nonprofit organizations, including:

$1,000 to Stewarts Creek Elementary School PTO

$1,000 to Smyrna High School

$1,000 to Stones River FOP Lodge #89

$500 to Nourish Food Bank

$500 to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8422

$500 to Senior Activity Center of Smyrna

$500 to A Soldier’s Child Foundation

$500 to Friends of Smyrna Library

$500 to Boys and Girls Club of Smyrna

The ceremony concluded with the exciting unveiling of the store’s new mural, designed and illustrated by local artist Katie Tyler. This mural is part of Walmart’s Community Mural Program, one of the largest public-facing art installations celebrating communities across America. Walmart’s Community Mural Program is an important part of each store’s transformation and furthers Walmart’s commitment to the local community.

