Newly Released Movie ‘Sight’ Tells the True Story of Nashville Eye Surgeon Dr. Ming Wang



‘Sight,’—starring Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning Greg Kinnear, and Terry Chen (Almost Famous, Falling) is based on the true story of Dr. Ming Wang, a poor Chinese immigrant who defies all odds to become a world-renowned eye surgeon in the United States. Set in 1970s rural China, a young Ming faces persecution and despair at every turn; but with the support of his dedicated family and his own unwavering determination, he finds his way to America, attends Harvard and MIT, and helps develop an innovative technology that restores sight in millions. Taking on the seemingly impossible challenge of helping a blind orphan, the resilient Dr. Wang must reconcile with his own traumatic past and face the harsh reality that the strength of his own will can only go so far.

‘Sight’ is based on Dr. Wang’s autobiography From Darkness to Sight. ‘Sight’ is now playing in theaters throughout middle Tennessee. Watch the trailer above.

“Dr. Ming Wang’s message of resilience and hope is universal,” said Jared Geesey, Chief Distribution Officer at Angel Studios. “Everyone has obstacles from their past that they may struggle to overcome. Yet those challenges can help us create a better world for others. SIGHT reminds us all that the present is made possible by the past.”

About Dr. Ming Wang:

Dr. Ming Wang, Harvard & MIT (MD, magna cum laude), PhD (laser physics), is a world-class cataract and LASIK eye surgeon, philanthropist, and community activist. He is the founding director of Wang Vision Institute and a Clinical Professor for Meharry Medical College, both in Nashville, TN.

As an eye surgeon in Nashville, TN, Dr. Wang has performed over 55,000 procedures, including on over 4,000 doctors. He has published over 100 papers, including one in the world-renowned journal Nature, as well as 10 ophthalmic textbooks

The Wang Foundation for Sight Restoration, a 501c(3) non-profit charity founded by Dr. Wang, has helped patients from over 40 states in the U.S. and 55 countries worldwide, with all sight restoration surgeries performed free-of-charge.

As a co-founder of another 501c(3) non-profit organization, the Common Ground Network, Dr. Wang is dedicated to helping people find common ground and solutions to problems in order to achieve more success and happiness.

Dr. Wang has received numerous awards including the Honor Award of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the Lifetime Achievement Award of the Association of Chinese American Physicians, an honorary doctorate degree from Trevecca Nazarene University, NPR’s Philanthropist of the Year Award, and Kiwanis Nashvillian of the Year Award for his lifetime dedication to helping blind orphan children from around the world.

Dr. Wang is the founding president of the Tennessee Chinese Chamber of Commerce, and co-founder of the Tennessee Immigrant and Minority Business Group.

‘Sight’ is brought to viewers by Angel Studios and Open River Entertainment.

About Angel Studios

Angel Studios is the home of stories that amplify light. Through the Angel Guild, 300,000 members choose which film and television projects the studio will market and distribute. The studio enables creators and audiences to form passionate communities around creative projects, making the story behind the story as important as the final project. 104,000 Angel Guild members in 155 countries have invested nearly $80M in projects distributed by the studio to date. Angel Studios is behind the global box office hit, SOUND OF FREEDOM, which has earned $250 million in theatrical box office. Learn more at Angel.com

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email