Newk’s Eatery Welcomes Spring With Fresh Flavors and Fan-Favorite Dishes

As the seasons change, so do the flavors at Newk’s Eatery . This spring, the fan-favorite Pesto Pasta Chicken Caesar Salad is making its highly anticipated return — this time, for good. After listening to guest feedback, Newk’s is adding this fresh and flavorful salad to its permanent menu.

Newk’s is highlighting other menu items this spring, including the Pesto Chicken Sandwich and Chicken Caesar Wrap, perfect for guests craving zesty, fresh flavors. Rounding out the spring menu are comforting classics — the Broccoli Cheddar Soup and indulgent Coconut Cake, available for a limited time.

The lineup includes:

Pesto Pasta Chicken Caesar Salad – Grilled chicken, romaine blend, pesto bowtie pasta, Parmesan, red bell peppers and croutons tossed in creamy Caesar dressing

Pesto Chicken Sandwich – Grilled chicken, Swiss cheese, red and yellow bell peppers and basil pesto on Newk's signature bread

Chicken Caesar Wrap – Grilled chicken, Parmesan, romaine blend and Caesar dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla

Broccoli Cheddar Soup – A rich and velvety blend of broccoli florets simmered in seasoned chicken broth with grated cheddar cheese, spices and sweet onions, topped with shredded cheddar

Coconut Cake – Fluffy vanilla cake layered with coconut icing and covered in coconut flakes, made fresh in Newk's bakery

These fresh spring flavors will be available from Wednesday, April 16, through Sunday, June 22. Plus, due to popular demand, Newk’s Spring Cup will stay through summer.

Source: Newk’s Eatery

