New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Tennessee Titans (0-1) play their first home game of the 2024 regular season this week, welcoming the New York Jets (0-0*) to Nissan Stadium (capacity 69,143). Kickoff is scheduled for noon CDT on Sunday, Sept. 15.

The Titans and Jets, two of the eight original American Football League franchises, renew their rivalry for the 47th time.

WATCH JETS vs. TITANS ON TV

Sunday, September 15 (Nissan Stadium)

12:00 PM CDT

Television: CBS

In Nashville: WTVF NewsChannel 5, Paramount+

Mobile: NFL+ (Live local and primetime games only. Subscription required – GET DETAILS)

Play-by-Play: Ian Eagle

Analyst: Charles Davis

Sideline Reporter: Evan Washburn

LISTEN TO JETS vs. TITANS ON RADIO

TITANS RADIO NETWORK – Find your local station in TN, KY, AL

Flagship: WGFX 104.5 FM-The Zone

Streaming Options: Titans Mobile App (Nashville market only), TennesseeTitans.com (Nashville), NFL+ (outside of Nashville)

Satellite Radio: Sirius 160, XM 160, SXM 160, siriusxm.us/TitansSXM, Internet 830

Play-by-Play: Mike Keith

Analyst: Dave McGinnis

Gameday Hosts: Rhett Bryan, Amie Wells

Reporter: Ramon Foster

TENNESSEE TITANS POST-GAME PRESS CONFERENCES

WATCH LIVE on TennesseeTitans.com, the Official Titans App or Titans social media channels as selected coaches and players address the media following the game.

Approx. 10 minutes after the game.

