A new Winter Storm Warning has been issued for all of Middle Tennessee for 6pm Wednesday night to 6pm Thursday, reports National Weather Service (NWS).

Forecast Timing

Snow will likely move in Wednesday afternoon, says NWS, and continue into the night well into Thursday.

Snow Totals

Hazardous Travel

NWS reminds everyone that this winter storm is extremely hazardous because most of Middle Tennessee is already covered in ice and snow. They expect travel difficulties to be prolonged.

Live Weather Rader

Daily Forecast

Wednesday, Feb 17

A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 3pm.

Cloudy, with a high near 33. North northeast wind around 5 mph.

Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Snow showers and sleet, possibly mixed with freezing rain before midnight, then freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet.

Snow showers and sleet, possibly mixed with freezing rain before midnight, then freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet. Low around 29. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Thursday, Feb 18

Rain showers and freezing rain likely, possibly mixed with sleet before 2pm, then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow showers between 2pm and 3pm, then rain showers likely after 3pm.

Cloudy, with a high near 35. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 70%.

New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of rain showers before 7pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 7pm and midnight.

A slight chance of rain showers before 7pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 7pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 20%.

If you can safely send us your weather pictures, please email them to us: [email protected]