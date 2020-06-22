A new waterpark called Soaky Mountain Waterpark will open in Sevierville on June 27.

Soaky Mountain Waterpark costs $90 million to build and encompasses 50-acres, featuring thrill rides, family rides and attractions just for little kids.

Attractions include:

Avalaunch Watercoaster – a first-of-its kind watercoaster with four flying saucer features that create a drop-and-dive sensation and one-wave curved wall

Soaky Surge – a 35,000-square-foot wave pool capable of generating waves 6 feet high

Black Bear Rapids – an adventure river encompassing 24,000 square feet

The Hive – a bee-themed play-and-spray feature with hands-on activities for younger children.

Boomers Bay – a kid activity pool area with smaller versions of the adult-size towering slides including Lil’ Rattlers and Mini Mayhem so kids can experience the thrills and chills of the waterpark on their level

An adventure pool with a water obstacle course

A 3,800-square-foot, flat-water cabana pool for relaxing poolside

Hang 10essee – featuring dual FlowRider surf systems

Other slides include two five-person raft rides; a tubing tower with five flumes; two high-intensity body slides; and a four-lane, head-first mat racing challenge.

The address for the waterpark is 175 Gists Creek Road in Sevierville, Tennessee.

Due to the COVID-19, waterpark officials strongly encourage guests to purchase their daily admission tickets in advance at soakymountainwaterpark.com due to restricted capacity levels. Season pass holders will be accommodated. Masks will be optional in the park and not allowed in or on any water attractions.

Season admission passes are on sale now through June 26 for $99.99 and include both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Daily admission tickets are $44.99 for anyone above 42 inches and $39.99 for anyone under 42 inches. Children ages three and up require a ticket. Wilderness at the Smokies guests can purchase discounted admission for up to $20 off daily admission tickets.

For more information, visit www.SoakyMountainWaterpark.com.