Broadway in Nashville is an evolution of new places and celebrity bars.

Now, Josh and Tara Joseph will be adding to the changing fabric of downtown Nashville with a new venue at 405 Broadway, reports the Nashville Business Journal.

The five-story, 35,000 square foot venue will sit between Merchant’s and Nudie’s Honky Tonk and there will be a celebrity branding partner announced soon. Could this be the Garth Brooks bar he’s been teasing for over a year?

The Joseph family moved to Nashville from Chicago back in 2019 purchasing one of the few remaining vacant spots on Broadway. Earlier this year, the couple purchased a building on 12South for their business ventures ranging from marketing, branding, and cannabis.

