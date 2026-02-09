New Traffic Signals on Joe B. Jackson to be Fully Operational Feb. 10

Three new traffic signals on Joe B. Jackson Pkwy. will be tentatively placed into full operation on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. The new signals are being installed as part of the new Bucee’s development under construction at Joe B. Jackson and I-24.

The motoring public should be aware of new traffic patterns due to the new signals as well as ongoing lane closures as contractors for both TDOT and Bucee’s continue to make road improvements.

A new signal at Joe B. Jackson and I-24 WB, Joe B. Jackson and I-24 EB, and Joe B. Jackson and Elam Rd./Butler Dr. were placed on flash mode on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, at 2 p.m.

City staff will be monitoring the signals and adjusting timing as needed to minimize delays on Joe B. Jackson.

The Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD), a federal and state adopted document, specifies “traffic control signals need studies” known as warrants. A signal warrant is a condition that an intersection must meet to justify a signal installation. The City of Murfreesboro applies the standards set by the MUCTD for all traffic control installations.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email