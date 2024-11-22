New Traffic Signal At Veterans Pkwy and Shores Rd/ Blackman Rd Fully Operational

The new traffic signal at Veterans Pkwy. and Shores Rd./Blackman Rd. on the City’s west side is now fully operational as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024.

Previously, City traffic engineers had placed the signal in flash mode for a week beginning at 2 p.m., Nov. 15, 2024, before turning fully operational Nov. 21.

The Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD), a federal and state adopted document, specifies “traffic control signals need studies” known as warrants. A signal warrant is a condition that an intersection must meet to justify signal installation. The City of Murfreesboro applies the standards set by the MUCTD for all traffic control installations.

For more information, contact Deputy Transportation Director and City Traffic Engineer Ram Balachandran at [email protected] or call 615-893-6441.

For City News online, visit www.Murfreesborotn.gov.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email