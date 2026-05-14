New Traffic Signal at John Bragg Hwy. to be Fully Operational May 18

The new traffic signal at John Bragg Highway and Lyons Farm Pkwy. on the City’s east side is in flashing mode and will be fully operational Monday, May 18, 2026, at approximately 10 a.m.

City traffic engineers placed the signal in flashing mode beginning at Noon, Monday, May 11, 2026, for a week.

Developer Lennar Homes assumed the cost of the new traffic signal as part of the Farmhouse Downs Subdivision development.

The Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD), a federal and state adopted document, specifies “traffic control signals need studies” known as warrants. A signal warrant is a condition that an intersection must meet to justify signal installation. The City of Murfreesboro applies the standards set by the MUCTD for all traffic control installations.

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