MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Drivers leaving keys and key fobs in their vehicles, and not locking the doors has led to an increase of auto thefts in Murfreesboro, according to detectives. In several cases, weapons were stolen.

So far, about 57 vehicles have been stolen within the city limits of Murfreesboro from April 1 to June 18. Nineteen vehicles were stolen by a stranger.

  • 15 of 19 were left unlocked.
  • 17 of 19 left their keys/key fob inside the vehicle.
  • 17 of 19 vehicles have been recovered.

Vehicles with push-start buttons that can be activated if the key fob is inside or near contributed to several of the auto thefts.

“A lot of these vehicles get stolen because people make it easy,” said Criminal Investigations Division Detective Sergeant Tommy Massey. “With the key fob left inside, all a criminal has to do is push start, put the vehicle in gear, and hit the gas.”

Residents can avoid motor vehicle thefts by considering common-sense tips:

  1. Lock your vehicle.
  2. Don’t leave your key or key fob in the vehicle.
  3. Park your vehicle in well-lit areas.

During the same time, 21 firearms were stolen from vehicles.

  • 11 of 21 vehicles were left unlocked, six drivers were unsure if they locked their doors or not.
  • In three of 21 motor vehicle thefts, the doors were unlocked, and the keys were left in the vehicle, along with a firearm.

“Often, the persons stealing these unsecured firearms will use them in other crimes,” Massey said. “No responsible gun owner wants their weapon used to commit a crime. So, the smart thing to do is to remove your firearms from your vehicle.”

As a reminder, Tennessee Code 39-17-1313 requires “[the firearm] is kept from ordinary observation and locked within the trunk, glove box, or interior of the person’s vehicle or a container securely affixed to such motor vehicle if the permit holder is not in the motor vehicle.”

There has also been a 39-percent increase in thefts from motor vehicles (TFMV) in Murfreesboro.

  • In 52 of 134 TFMV, the victims admitted to leaving their vehicle unlocked.

Drivers are encouraged to Park Smart.

The city’s Park Smart PSA can be viewed here:  https://youtu.be/FnZ3g4NcKK8.

Residents should also be reminded to practice the #9PMROUTINE.  At 9 p.m., or before you go to bed, make sure the doors to your vehicles are locked and your valuables removed.

Officers have beefed up patrols all over the city hoping to curb thefts from motor vehicles and motor vehicle thefts.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here