New Study Reveals Most Googled Bridesmaid Dress Color for Each State

If you are planning a wedding for 2022, you’ll want to read this. New research conducted by Boohoo analyzed Google Trends data to reveal the most googled bridesmaid color in each state.

The analysis revealed that grey bridesmaid dresses had the highest number of states searching for it the most, with a total of 11 states, including Alaska, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Florida, Michigan, and New York.

In Kansas, the most searched color of bridesmaid dress is taupe, a shade of dark grey.

Grey bridesmaid dresses have been a favorite at many weddings over the past few years, as it is effortlessly subtle and the natural muted color allows for the focus to be on the bride.

There are four states searching for purple bridesmaid dresses. New Hampshire is searching for solely purple bridesmaid dresses, whilst Indiana and Tennessee are searching for mauve, a shade of purple and New Jersey residents are searching for the purple shade of lilac.

Green bridesmaid dresses are often a go-to for bridesmaids, which is why many shades of green are used for bridal party dresses. This study has found that shades of green, including sage, emerald and olive are the most popular colors for bridesmaid dresses across 10 states overall, contributing to the high ranking of green dresses.

Commenting on the study, a spokesperson from Boohoo said:

“Finding the perfect bridesmaid dresses for your bridal crew can be a mixture of trial and error, and when factoring in your bridal parties’ different looks, it can be daunting to know where to start. However, using Google or social media is a sure way of finding inspiration and this data offers a fascinating insight into which color of bridesmaid dress are favored across America, as well as showing the significance of both traditional and current fashion trends.”

See the list of states below with the most searched color below.