New Study Ranks Middle Tennessee’s Freest Cities

Beacon Center of Tennessee has released its new City Freedom Index for the first time in five years, ranking Tennessee’s 30 largest cities on how local policies impact residents’ everyday lives. The report evaluates areas such as taxes, property rights, business regulations, and individual liberty, offering a fresh look at how local governments affect Tennesseans beyond statewide policies.

Thousands move to Tennessee each year, many drawn by the state’s pro-growth policies. But while state laws set the stage, local regulations often shape daily life even more. Beacon first launched the City Freedom Index in 2020 to shine a light on how municipal rules influence taxpayers and businesses. With new local policies adopted over the past five years, this updated index gives an important snapshot of where cities stand today.

Here’s how local cities fared in the 2025 rankings:

Rank City Population Free Enterprise Private Property Individual Liberty Cost of Government Best Worst 1 La Vergne 39,597 1 11 12 5 Free Enterprise Individual Liberty 3 Gallatin 50,355 15 15 5 4 Cost of Government Free Enterprise 4 Brentwood 45,265 2 27 4 12 Free Enterprise Private Property 5 Hendersonville 63,618 7 4 27 7 Private Property Individual Liberty 9 Mt. Juliet 42,912 5 30 11 2 Cost of Government Private Property 11 Lebanon 48,112 14 9 17 9 Private Property Individual Liberty 14 Columbia 47,445 11 21 22 10 Cost of Government Individual Liberty 15 Spring Hill 57,637 8 23 21 13 Free Enterprise Private Property 18 Smyrna 57,418 13 17 23 16 Free Enterprise Individual Liberty 20 Franklin 88,558 3 28 24 21 Free Enterprise Private Property 21 Murfreesboro 165,430 23 25 6 20 Individual Liberty Private Property

To see the full list, view it here.

The City Freedom Index uses a comprehensive composite index approach. Beacon examined over 70 data points grouped into 25 metrics across four major categories: cost of government, free enterprise, private property, and individual liberty. Each metric was standardized using statistical z-scores, showing how far a city’s policies deviated from the average. These were then combined into category scores, with each category equally weighted to produce a final index. This approach is modeled on recognized methods like those used by the Cato Institute and aligns with international guidelines on constructing composite indicators.

The result is a data-driven snapshot of local policy freedom across Tennessee’s largest cities, giving residents, policymakers, and businesses a clearer picture of how their city shapes economic opportunity and personal liberty.

