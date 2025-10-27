New Security Gates Going Into Effect at LaVergne High School

LaVergne High School is implementing new safety gates on Monday, October 27, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance student and campus security.

The gates are located on either side of Chaney Road, which runs through the school campus but is not a public road. They are intended to prevent through-traffic during school hours when students are present.

Beginning Monday, the gates will remain closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day and open after school and overnight to allow community access. School officials noted that these hours could be adjusted if after-hours traffic becomes a concern.

Visitors arriving while the gates are closed will need to use the gate buzzer on the opposite side of the street, show identification, and state the purpose of their visit before being allowed to enter. The same identification process will still be required upon entering the school building.

Administrators are finalizing a plan for parents picking up students from extracurricular activities, with details to be shared soon. School leaders thanked families for their cooperation as they continue working to maintain a safe and secure environment for students and staff.

