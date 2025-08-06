New School Zone Established On Northfield Boulevard Near Dover Drive

The Murfreesboro Police Department’s School Safety Division has announced the creation of a new school zone on Northfield Boulevard near Dover Drive.

The designated school zone will be active Monday through Friday during the following hours:

7:25 to 7:55 a.m.

2:50 to 3:20 p.m.

School Traffic Patrol officers will be present to direct traffic during these times.

Drivers are reminded that the speed limit in all school zones is 15 mph. Please use extra caution and remain alert when traveling through the area.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email