New Rustic Rebel Shop Offers Western Vibe

Bold style with a Western flair can be found in the new store that just opened off Murfreesboro’s City Square in the old Quinn’s Mercantile location at 301 North Spring Street. Called Rustic Rebel, owner Kayla Bissinger says the store’s style is “trendy country.”

Described as having “fashion for the fearless” on their website, Bissenger offers men’s and women’s clothing, jewelry, gifts, and an extensive collection of dog items, like handmade doggie treats.

“One thing that is selling really well is our ‘freshies,’” said Bissinger. “They are car air fresheners that come from Savannah, Georgia.”

Another “hot” item is their e. newton dupe bracelets, which they have in many different styles. They also offer a line of handmade clay jewelry in different shapes, like cowboy boots.

“We carry jeans for men and women,” Bissinger noted. “Judy Blue and Risen jeans for women, and Kan Can jeans for men.”

Summer dresses are available in a wide variety of florals, plus they have lots of fun cowboy boots to pair them with, including some having lots of sparkle. And for those who would prefer to dress down, there are lots of fun tops and a huge collection of graphic tees, including sports tees. Many styles of Carolina Hills purses are available to pair with any dressy or casual outfit.

Gift items include custom-made signs, pillows, soy wax candles, and many flavors of Skinny Syrups, in both sweetened and unsweetened varieties.

On weekends, Stones River Farmers’ Market sets up on the front porch, offering an assortment of local produce.

“This is our third store,” explained Bissinger. “We have two others in Georgia. Our first one is located in Clarksville, and the second one is located in Adairsville. It has a furniture store next to it that is run by my best friend.”

Rustic Rebel also offers three different websites, each one reflecting the store where it is located, as each store is different. However, all stores have a relaxed atmosphere and a wide selection of sizes.

“We carry from size small to size 3x so everyone feels comfortable shopping here,” added Bissenger. “And we like to keep our prices reasonable.”

Originally from Clarksville, Georgia, which is located near Gainesville, Bissinger moved to Murfreesboro two years ago. Her first job was with Goodwill, and she also helped her mother with her house cleaning business.

Rustic Rebel is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., and from noon until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. They are closed on Monday. They can be contacted at (615) 467-7106 or [email protected].

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email