New Runway at Smyrna Airport Offers More Efficiency

The opening of the newly reconstructed 1/19 runway at the Smyrna Airport will offer those using the facility safety, efficiency, and capacity. This will also play a vital role in the continued growth of the airport.

Funded by the State of Tennessee, Tennessee Department of Transportation Aeronautics Division, and Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport Authority, the $13 million project took 13 months to complete.

Runway reconstruction included rebuilding the 5,546-foot-long runway’s asphalt surface in the same location, regrading of the runway safety areas, relocating two airport perimeter roads, and replacing the runway’s existing lighting system with a new, energy-efficient LED lighting system.

“All of this work was successfully completed while also utilizing sustainable practices by repurposing the existing asphalt to form the foundation for the new asphalt surface,” explained Evan Lester, Executive Director, Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport Authority. This eco-friendly approach not only minimized waste but also contributed to environmental conservation efforts.”

Reconstruction of the runway was long overdue due to the age of the runway, as this was the first time the runway had been reconstructed since it was built in the 1940s as part of Sewart Air Force Base.

Part of a larger, multi-year strategic plan to enhance airport offerings, the airport is in the process of planning the rehabilitation and reconstruction of its primary runway, 14/32. The primary runway was constructed at the same time as the one just reconstructed, so it is in need of partial rehabilitation and partial reconstruction in its current location as well.

“The airport is also in the process of planning and designing a new air traffic control tower to replace the existing 71-year-old air traffic control tower,” explained Lester. “These are just a few projects the airport is undertaking to provide the users of the airport and the community a modern, world-class airport facility.”

A lunch followed a recent VIP event, which took place on the runway to celebrate its completion. The event was designed to thank everyone in attendance for their support of the airport and the vital project, as well as representatives from businesses located on the grounds of the Smyrna Airport. Participants included Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport Authority Board of Commissioners, State Representative Mike Sparks, Rutherford County Mayor Carr, several Rutherford County Commissioners, Town of Smyrna Mayor Reed and Town of Smyrna Council Members, Town of Smyrna Manager Dave Santucci, Former Airport Executive Director John Black, Town of Smyrna staff; Darren Duckworth with Atkins Realis; Wes Ramlow with Vulcan Materials Company; TDOT Aeronautics Division representatives Adam Guy, Xavier Gliesman, and Ryan Healey, and airport staff.

Smyrna Airport is the busiest General Aviation Airport in the State of Tennessee, and the fourth busiest all-over airport in the state with more than 120,000 annual operations. It brings $232 million economic impact to the community with more than 51 businesses located on the 1,700 acres of property owned by the airport.

It is one of only eight airports in the State of Tennessee with a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Part 139 certificate. This certification requires the airport to uphold the highest airport safety and quality standards.

