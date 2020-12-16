The City of La Vergne is planning on adding a new playground and recreation area to one of its parks.

The playground will include three equipment zones including a spin structure, swing structure and climbing structure. The recreation area would include a U8 soccer field that can also serve as a multi-use space. There will also be a walking trail that will connect back to the greenway and a new 30’ x 40’ shelter for community events.

City staff has applied for a grant with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC). The Local Parks and Recreation Fund provides grants to local government entities. The grant is for approximately $324,000 and is a 50-50 match. If awarded the grant the current estimated cost to the city would be approximately $162,000.

“This project is important to not only me but to the citizens on the west side of town,” says Mayor Jason Cole. “Should the city not be awarded the grant I still plan to have city staff work to create the park and recreation area.”