New Nissan Stadium Logo Revealed

The new Nissan Stadium has an official logo! The team debuted the new look live at their last home game of the season against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Jan 5, 2025.

Like the rest of the building project, creating a logo has been a labor of love with lots of collaboration. It is meant to mimic the dynamic and elegant nature of the building that will be the focal point of the city. Ultimately, it highlights the perspective and view of the stadium that fans will first see as they approach it to enter the gates. The most important parts of the design process were celebrating our long-standing relationship with our partner, Nissan, as well as positively reflecting the community as a whole.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

