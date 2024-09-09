New Music this Week- September 9, 2024

5 Wild Rivers

Trio Wild Rivers—Khalid Yassein, Devan Glover and Andrew Oliver—will return with a new companion album, Better Now, October 18 via Nettwerk Music Group. Ahead of the release, new track, “What Kind of Song,” is out now.

Of the song, the band shares, “The idea of the song is this meta question: ‘when you sing this song in a few years, is it going to be a love song or a breakup song? Will you be missing them and the relationship you once had, or missing them when you’re still together but they aren’t home from work yet?’ There’s two ways that it goes that are completely different.” See them perform at the Ryman this week on September 11.

