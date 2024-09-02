New Music this Week- September 2, 2024

6 Chris Stapleton

The official music video for Chris Stapleton’s song, “Think I’m In Love With You,” is out now. Directed by Running Bear, choreographed by JaQuel Knight and produced by Strange Arcade, the video stars actor Andre Royo (The Wire, Empire, etc.).

“Think I’m In Love With You” is from Stapleton’s acclaimed album, Higher, which was released last fall to overwhelming acclaim. Watch until the end for to see Stapleton.

