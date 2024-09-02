New Music this Week- September 2, 2024

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Zach Top
Zach Top releases his highly-anticipated new single, “Beer for Breakfast,” today via Leo33.
Of the song, Top shares, “Don’t go looking for some deep message in this song. This is a fun loving, country a** way of lettin people know, if they didn’t already, I like beer!! People have been lovin this thing on the live shows and I hope they love the single just as much and that it puts them in the mood to pop the top on a cold one and forget about their troubles for a little while!”
2Carter Faith
Breakout Nashville vocalist and songwriter Carter Faith unveils a new song today, “Alright.” Faith says, “‘Alright’ is about falling head over heels in love and not looking back even though it is terrifying at the same time.” She continued, “We really wanted to capture that massive emotion on the record. I have been so excited about this song being out in the world because it is one of my favorites to play live with my band, it just has an electrifying energy.”
3Zach Seabaugh
Zach Seabaugh, a rising star in the Nashville indie-pop scene, announced his latest track, “It’s Okay,” out now. The song is a heartfelt pop ballad that explores the uncertainties & challenges of life, emphasizing the simple yet profound notion of accepting things as they are.
4The Cactus Blossoms
Brother duo Jack Torrey and Page Burkum – have shared their new album Every Time I Think About You via their own Walkie Talkie Records. Making their Opry debut this past weekend, these brothers harmonies showcase a blend of Americana, country and folk music.
5Russell Dickerson
Russell Dickerson celebrates the release of Bones The EP. “Bones” delves into the hitmaker’s most meaningful relationships. It blends his signature country-pop sound with themes of late-night bonfires, old flames, and the often-overlooked importance of conversations over a cold beer. Through its five tracks, the project explores different facets of love.
6Chris Stapleton
The official music video for Chris Stapleton’s song, “Think I’m In Love With You,” is out now. Directed by Running Bear, choreographed by JaQuel Knight and produced by Strange Arcade, the video stars actor Andre Royo (The Wire, Empire, etc.).
“Think I’m In Love With You” is from Stapleton’s acclaimed album, Higher, which was released last fall to overwhelming acclaim. Watch until the end for to see Stapleton.
7Brooke Eden
As SEC Network (SECN) celebrates its 10th anniversary and a new era for the Southeastern Conference with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas, SECN has tapped country music star Brooke Eden to revamp the theme song “Party Wherever We Go” and opening sequence for SEC Nation, the network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show.
