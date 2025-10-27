New Music this Week – October 27, 2025

1 Koe Wetzel

Koe Wetzel releases new song “Werewolf,” giving fans the perfect opportunity to embrace their own wild side – no costume required.

“‘Werewolf’ is a fun way of owning all the chaos that comes with me: the good, the bad and the loud,” shares Wetzel. “We had a blast making it, and who knows – maybe it’s the start of something or maybe it’s just an opportunity to cut loose.”

Take a listen here.