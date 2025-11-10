New Music this Week- November 10,2025

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.
1Gabby Barrett
Making spirits bright, MULTI-PLATINUM star Gabby Barrett illuminates the holiday season with the release of Carols and Candlelight (Deluxe) – the extended version of her first-ever Christmas album.
Featuring two all-new covers from blockbuster motion picture soundtracks, Carols and Candlelight (Deluxe) offers her exquisitely moving rendition of “Where Are You Christmas” – just in time for the song’s 25th anniversary – from Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
Take a listen here.
2Dan + Shay
Available now “Long Live Christmas” fits warmly among the lauded duos Christmas canon, with the duo’s own Dan Smyers serving as the writer and co-producer of what is sure to be a future holiday classic.
Take a listen here.
3Brad Paisley
Global country music superstar and Grand Ole Opry member Brad Paisley is releasing a new Christmas album today, Snow Globe Town. The 16-track album was inspired by Hallmark Channel’s partnership with Brad to write and record music for A Grand Ole Opry Christmas movie set to premiere Thanksgiving weekend, Saturday, November 29. at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.
Take a listen here.
4Drew & Ellie Holcomb
Beloved husband-and-wife duo Drew & Ellie Holcomb officially usher in the holidays with their brand-new Christmas single, “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear,” out now. The song previews the couple’s forthcoming EP, I’ll Be Home For Christmas, arriving November 21st just ahead of their annual Neighborly Christmas show on December 12th at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Ellie’s hometown and the couple’s homebase of Nashville, TN.
Take a listen here.
5Trisha Yearwood
Grammy award-winning artist Trisha Yearwood officially ushers in the holiday season with the release of her highly anticipated new album, Christmastime.
Highlights from the album include a sweeping orchestral update of Christmastime Is Here from A Charlie Brown Christmas, a soulful new take on Elvis Presley’s classic Blue Christmas, and a cinematic reimagining of Pure Imagination from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. The album also features Merry Christmas, Valentine, a heartfelt original co-written and performed with Garth Brooks.
Take a listen here.
6RaeLynn
After kicking off the holiday season last week with the release of the boot-stomping, mistletoe-ready anthem “Jingle Jangle Rock,” Country hitmaker RaeLynn continues the cheer with Jingle Jangle Rock, a festive five-track project out now via The Valory Music Co. in partnership with Red Van Records/Jonas Group Entertainment. RaeLynn rounds out the spirited collection with originals like “Redneck Christmas,” celebrating the down-home traditions that make holidays in the backwoods unique, and “The Barn,” a warm, reflective tribute to life’s simple joys.
Take a listen here.
7Jackson Dean
Jackson Dean makes a wish for forever in his new song “Over And Over,” out now via Big Machine Records. The track finds Dean professing his undying and eternal love for someone in a way that’s sure to make any woman swoon.
Take a listen here.
8Cooper Alan
Rising country star Cooper Alan unveiled his debut album Winston-Salem, a 20-track project that captures his small-town roots, blending modern country anthems with heartfelt storytelling and a signature dose of Carolina charm. Earlier this week, Alan performed “Starting To Show” from the record on the Today Show. “Starting to Show” holds deep personal meaning for Alan as he and his wife prepare to embark on their newest chapter, becoming parents for the first time.
Take a listen here.
9Hunter Hayes
5x GRAMMY® nominated, multi-instrumentalist and PLATINUM-selling artist Hunter Hayes releases his new holiday EP, Evergreen Christmas Sessions, featuring four beloved classics.
Blending his signature heartfelt storytelling and genre-bending musicianship, Hayes reimagines beloved holiday favorites. From the upbeat sparkle of “Winter Wonderland” and the electrifying energy of “Run Run Rudolph” to the timeless comfort of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”
Take a listen here.
10Drake White
Country/Soul singer-songwriter Drake White celebrates what matters the most on an upbeat and undeniable new single entitled “Tradition.”
“I’m a Country/Soul singer from Hokes Bluff, Alabama who was raised by two hard-working blue-collar Americans,” White says about the new release. “They raised me to sing the knowledge that we are our traditions, and a tradition is kept alive only by what we add to it. Light fire! It’s time.”
Take a listen here.
11Carter Faith
Carter Faith—Amazon Music’s latest Breakthrough Artist—shares a new two-song holiday collection today. A Cherry Valley Holiday features a rendition of The Eagles’ “Please Come Home for Christmas,” and a new original song, “Nothin’ for Christmas,” with William Beckmann.
Take a listen here.
12Alison Nichols
Nashville’s newest rising stars, Alison Nichols, releases her heartfelt cover of Joe Diffie’s classic hit “John Deere Green.” A cousin of the late country legend, Nichols brings new life to the 90s staple with fresh vocals and a deeply personal connection, honoring her family’s legacy while carving out her own place in country music. Listen here.
“I feel like I’ve been moving to Nashville my whole life, working toward putting music out into the world, and I can’t believe it’s finally happening,” shares Nichols. “Releasing ‘John Deere Green’ is such a full-circle moment. My version is a tribute to my late cousin Joe Diffie, who made the song famous in the 90s, and it’s been such an inspiration knowing someone in my own family lived the dream I’ve imagined for so long. Recording it feels like honoring both him and the genre that shaped me.”
Take a listen here.
