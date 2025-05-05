New Music this Week- May 5, 2025

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.
1Maddox Batson
Maddox Batson’s 10-song First Dance (The After Party) is officially out now and includes three new songs: “I Need A Truck,” “Somewhere South” and “2 Feet.”
“Last week at Stagecoach, Jelly Roll gave me some great advice. He said, ‘the next time you walk on stage, just walk slow and take it all in,’” shares the 15-year-old burgeoning country singer/songwriter/performer. “It’s been a whirlwind, and I’m so grateful to all the fans who take the time to listen to these songs, learn all the words and share them. Hearing you sing them back when they aren’t even out yet is beyond incredible, and I promise you, I am taking it all in with y’all!”
The deluxe EP follows Batson’s announcement of the I Need A Truck Tour, which kicks off on September 7 in Richmond, Virginia and features 29 dates across the United States.
Take a listen here.
2Jedd Hughes
Jedd Hughes’s latest album, Nightshades, finds the Australia-born, Nashville-based songwriter and musician’s technicolor musical world blossoming into its fullest potential. Combining mesmerizingly deep and inspiring songwriting with heartbreakingly beautiful guitar playing, carrying listeners to a multitude of unique sonic landscapes, full of witty yet introspective lyrics and lilting, poignant tales of life—not unlike some of his lauded songwriter collaborators, Rodney Crowell, Jim Lauderdale, and Guy Clark, to name a few.
Take a listen here.
3Eric Church
Eric Church just released Evangeline vs The Machine. The world of Evangeline vs. The Machine is one of experimentation, creativity and surprise. It is a collection of eight songs made to be listened to front-to-back, from an artist who has never given up hope on the power of the album. While suits in boardrooms are obsessed with manufacturing 30-second “songs” that go viral, prizing profits over creative freedom, Evangeline vs. The Machine refuses to surrender. It invites you to stay and fight with it.
Take a listen here.
4Maddie & Tae
Country music’s most vibrant female duo Maddie & Tae today released their fourth studio album Love & Light via Mercury Nashville. The album release comes after the duo played an electrifying first-ever headlining show at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium to a packed hometown crowd (5/1/25). The 16-track album features the new song “Chasing Babies & Raising Dreams.” The song’s official music video, which features footage of Maddie, Tae and their families, is out now and made its broadcast debut on Paramount’s Times Square Billboard and is now in rotation across CMT Channels. Produced by Josh Kerr, Chris LaCorte, and Corey Crowder, Love & Light provides stories of resilience, confidence, vulnerability, and the ever-enduring bond of friendship and sisterhood Maddie & Tae have formed over the years.
Take a listen here.
5Hailey Whitters
Nashville-based singer-songwriter Hailey Whitters released “I Don’t Want You (feat. Charles Wesley Godwin),” the latest song to be released from her forthcoming album Corn Queen. A tender duet about the push and pull of a relationship, the song finds the singer-songwriters acknowledging that sometimes what we want might not be what we need, complimented by the contrast of Whitters’ saccharine vocals and Godwin’s down-to-earth delivery.
Take a listen here.
6Brooke Eden
Brooke Eden, the powerhouse vocalist, songwriter, and country music artist, announces that her brand-new track, “Giddy Up!,” is out now, via BMG. The upbeat anthem is her most authentic and unapologetic to date, celebrating her country roots while embracing the joy and freedom of the dance floor.
Take a listen here.
7Gareth
Gareth has had a whirlwind 2025 so far, announcing his publishing deal with BMG, releasing several singles via Walk Off Entertainment to critical-acclaim, and embarking on multiple North American and UK tours and releasing EP Steal Your Thunder.
On the EP, Gareth reveals, “Steal Your Thunder is an introduction of myself to the world. These songs are written and recorded with some of my best friends in both London and Nashville. It shares stories of my life, my family, and my recent move across the world. I am thankful for all the support and feel incredibly lucky to do this as a career. I hope you can connect with these songs and learn a little bit more about me as a person.”
Take a listen here.
