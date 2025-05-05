New Music this Week- May 5, 2025

1 Maddox Batson

Maddox Batson’s 10-song First Dance (The After Party) is officially out now and includes three new songs: “I Need A Truck,” “Somewhere South” and “2 Feet.”

“Last week at Stagecoach, Jelly Roll gave me some great advice. He said, ‘the next time you walk on stage, just walk slow and take it all in,’” shares the 15-year-old burgeoning country singer/songwriter/performer. “It’s been a whirlwind, and I’m so grateful to all the fans who take the time to listen to these songs, learn all the words and share them. Hearing you sing them back when they aren’t even out yet is beyond incredible, and I promise you, I am taking it all in with y’all!”

The deluxe EP follows Batson’s announcement of the I Need A Truck Tour, which kicks off on September 7 in Richmond, Virginia and features 29 dates across the United States.

Take a listen here.