New Music this Week-May 19, 2025

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.
1Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen’s highly anticipated fourth studio album, I’m The Problem, is out now.
Spanning 37 tracks, I’m The Problem combines Wallen’s country, cross and dirt-rock influences, and features collaborations with pop superstars Post Malone and Tate McRae, plus close friends Eric Church, ERNEST and HARDY.
Having spent nearly a year writing and refining the tracklist from his farm just outside of Nashville with core collaborators, including producers Joey Moi and Charlie Handsome, the process was reflective for Wallen, taking inventory of where he’s been and where he’s headed, and not shying away from the past.
Take a listen here.
2Bryce Leatherwood
singer/songwriter Bryce Leatherwood, his love of country music began with listening to the likes of George Jones, Merle Haggard and Conway Twitty in his grandfather’s truck. That love and a passion for performing took him from local stages playing for beer in college to being crowned season 22 champion of “The Voice” just over two years ago. But in many ways that crown was just the beginning of his journey. What followed has been years of firsts. His first time in a writers room, first time on the Grand Ole Opry stage, his first headlining tour and now another first…the release of his self-titled, debut album.
Take a listen here.
3The Talbott Brothers
Borderlands is the brand-new 11-track album from acclaimed sibling duo The Talbott Brothers — a sweeping return to the raw, honest sound that first put Nick and Ty on the map. Woven with themes of a thematic homecoming, personal reckoning, and quiet resilience, the album marks a deeply personal rebirth for the pair.
With their signature blend of country grit and Americana soul, The Talbott Brothers strip things down to their essence on Borderlands, channeling blue-collar storytelling and hard-earned authenticity. It’s a record that circles back to the beginning — both musically and personally — with songs that reflect their growth, struggles, and the simple truths that still guide them.
Take a listen here.
4Tayla Lynn
Heart of Texas Records, in partnership with StarVista Music, announces the release of “I Wanna Be Free,” the latest single from Tayla Lynn’s upcoming album Singin’ Loretta, a tribute to her grandmother, country music legend Loretta Lynn.
Take a listen here.
5Grace Tyler
Country music singer-songwriter, Grace Tyler, has released her latest track, “Heart You Broke,” out now. Written by Tyler, Eylsse Yulo and Sydney Cubit, the song is a stark reminder that other people do not get to dictate how you feel – especially when that person is the one who wronged you.
“‘Heart You Broke’ was sparked by an unexpected text from an ex who clearly didn’t appreciate what I’d been writing. But I’m a woman who always gets the last word—and this song is exactly that,” shared Tyler.
Take a listen here.
6Gary LeVox and Akon
Rascal Flatts frontman Gary LeVox and GRAMMY-nominated R&B/Pop superstar Akon release their new summer party anthem “Hold The Umbrella” featuring renowned Reggaeton singer De la Ghetto.
Take a listen here.
7Wyatt Ellis
luegrass phenom Wyatt Ellis shovels coal into the firebox of tradition with his new single, “Choo Choo Coming,” a high-octane version of the 1957 classic, arranged, performed, and produced with his unique spin.
Take a listen here.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!