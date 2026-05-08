New Music this Week- May 11, 2026

7 Conner Smith

Chart-topping singer/songwriter CONNER SMITH captures the magic of effortless attraction with new single “Easy On The Eyes.”

“This song feels like the scene in a rom-com where the girl has her hand out the window in the passenger seat, doing the wave and soaking up the moment,” shared Smith. “I wrote it with Hunter Phelps and Daniel Ross back in 2022 when I was on tour with Thomas Rhett and it’s been a favorite ever since. After telling a lot of stories, it felt like time to have a little fun.”

Take a listen here.