New Music this Week- March 9, 2026

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.

Jonathan Plevyak

Nashville-based soul-rock artist Jonathan Plevyak returns with his new single, “Are You My Lady?”, out now.

Sultry, slow-burning, and steeped in vintage soul, “Are You My Lady?” showcases a deeper, more intimate side of Plevyak’s sound. Built on warm instrumentation and classic crooner-style delivery, the track blends the romance of 1960s soul with a modern pop sensibility — signaling a new chapter for the rising Nashville artist.

Take a listen here.

Chris Lane

Red Street Records’ multi-platinum Country hitmaker Chris Lane joins #1-charted dance-pop duo Two Friends for their brand-new single, “Under The Table.” With an upbeat track and a universal sentiment all-too-familiar to Country and Pop listeners alike, today’s “Under The Table” sets itself up to be the song of the summer with a bingeable chorus.

Take a listen here.

Russell Dickerson

Multi-platinum hitmaker Russell Dickerson celebrates the release of his new WORTH YOUR While EP, available now. Produced by Josh Kerr, the four-track collection is packed with breezy hooks, feel-good rhythms and undeniable charm — delivering a playful, passionate soundtrack primed for spring break and beyond.

Take a listen here.

HunterGirl

With “Come and Get Your Boy,” out now via 19 Recordings/BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville, HunterGirl leans into her sharpest instincts yet, delivering a mid-tempo, barroom-ready anthem built on truth-telling, solidarity, and a little well-earned side-eye.

About the song,“I performed for years on Broadway in downtown Nashville and I have seen firsthand this story behind ‘Come and Get Your Boy’ play out in real life. This was such a fun song to write. As women, we all need to look out for one another, and most of the women I know have some fierce private detective skills. We have all witnessed that guy with the red flag waving,” says HunterGirl.

Take a listen here.

Ryan and Rory

BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville’s Ryan and Rory turn up the neon-soaked mischief with their new track “Wasn’t Thinkin’,” out now.

Produced by Kevin Bard and written by Joey Hyde, Ryan Follesé, and Emma-Lee, “Wasn’t Thinkin’” is a high-energy honky-tonk rocker built for last call and the stories that come with it. Driven by cranked-up guitars, a boot-stomping groove, and a head-bobbing rhythm that feels tailor-made for crowded dance floors and late-night singalongs, the track that they premiered earlier this week when they returned to the Grand Ole Opry captures the reckless fun of a night where good decisions take a back seat to good times.

Take a listen here.

David Nail

Acclaimed singer/songwriter David Nail returns with his compelling new single “The Crown.” Deeply reflective, emotionally honest, and unafraid to sit in life’s quiet truths, the song finds Nail at his most vulnerable and self-assured.

Take a listen here.

Erin Enderlin

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Erin Enderlin today releases her new EP, Songs From The Gray House featuring acoustic versions of songs she co-wrote for the new Amazon Prime Video series, “The Gray House.” Contributing four tracks on MCA’s The Gray House [Original Soundtrack From The Amazon Series], including the series theme song “Blood In The River,” Enderlin makes her first foray into writing music for television. The mini-series, produced by Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman, Leslie Greif and Lori McCreary, is available now on Amazon Prime Video.

Take a listen here.

Austin Michael

Emerging country star Austin Michael released his new album Lonestar. The 13-track collection, all written or co-written by Austin, shares a vulnerable look into love, youth, and heartbreak from the perspective of an authentic Texas cowboy. Embedded throughout each track, the Lonestar ethos represents Austin’s unwavering identity from adolescence to adulthood, proudly accepting the idiosyncrasies that separate him from the crowd.

Take a listen here.

Southall

PLATINUM Country-Rock standouts Southall continue their hot streak by igniting an incendiary and up-tempo new single titled “Burning Bridges” out now.

Drummer Reid Barber notably penned the lyrics to “Burning Bridges.” Namesake Read Southall delivers the hypnotic refrain with raw and relatable emotion, “The bridges burning may light my way and shine on all the right words to say, but it’s raining on my parade.” He goes on to wonder, “When you look up and you’re all alone, do you wish you’d never left home and just played it safe?” An arena-ready guitar solo practically stretches to the heavens executed with panache and power, showcasing another side of the group altogether.

Take a listen here.

Cody Lohden

Rising newcomer Cody Lohden releases “Go Round,” out now.

“I’m stoked for the world to hear ‘Go Round,’” shares Lohden. “It’s a song about everything I grew up on that makes the whole town go round. Trucks circled up around a fire, raising hell, working boots in the dirt.”

Lohden writes about the lifestyle he knows best – small town living. Raised in Garfield, Kentucky, Lohden was a firefighter / paramedic before making his way to Music City.

Take a listen here.

