New Music this Week- March 24, 2025

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Morgan Wallen
On the heels of announcing the May 16 release date for his upcoming album, I’m The Problem, Morgan Wallen is offering fans two new songs off the project, “Just In Case” and “I’m A Little Crazy;” the latter of which is the 37-song tracklist’s closing number.
While “I’m A Little Crazy” is a quiet, self-reflective song that looks inward while examining the world outside, “Just In Case” offers a side that’s equal parts self-assured and vulnerable, as Wallen balances moving on from a past love, while never fully letting go. Each song encapsulates what this next chapter will usher in for Wallen as he digs deeper; providing a glimpse into his life that feels more intimate, more grounded, and closer to his core.
Take a listen to “I’m A Little Crazy” here and “Just In Case” here.
2Billy Ray Cyrus
Two-time GRAMMY® winner Billy Ray Cyrus unleashed “Ask” an all-new collaboration produced by Yung Lan (Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby), Brandon Manley and Eric Hurt. The collaboration also features vocals by co-writers Ben Burgess (Morgan Wallen) and Manley on the track.
Take a listen here.
3Priscilla Block
Country powerhouse Priscilla Block released her highly anticipated new song “Yard Sale” via Mercury Nashville. The upbeat, sassy country anthem is packed with humor and wit and leaves listeners smiling and singing along to the catchy chorus.
Take a listen here.
4Liz Longley
Nashville-based folk-pop artist Liz Longley returns today with New Life, an 11-track set documenting her transition into motherhood and the dizzying changes in perspective, routine, and peace that followed. Recording again with 5x GRAMMY Award-nominated producer Paul Moak.
Take a listen here.
5Lukas Nelson
Lukas Nelson will release his highly anticipated new album, American Romance, on June 20—his first solo project and first in partnership with Sony Music Nashville (pre-order/pre-save here). Ahead of the release, his new song, “Ain’t Done,” is out now.
Take a listen here.
6Thomas Rhett-Lanie Gardner
Thomas Rhett unveils his heartfelt track “What Could Go Right,” featuring rising star Lanie Gardner. Thomas Rhett shares, “In the back of my mind, I always envisioned ‘What Could Go Right’ being a feature on the album. When I first heard Lanie’s cover of ‘Dreams,’ I started listening to her original music and became an instant fan. Her voice is incredible,” says Thomas Rhett. “I immediately wondered ‘what could that sound like on “What Could Go Right?”‘ So, we reached out to her, and she came over to my producer’s house the very same day and absolutely nailed it. I’m so excited for her career. I think she’s going to be an absolute superstar and I can’t wait to watch her journey. I’m so glad she said yes to singing on this song with me.”
Take a listen here.
7Mark Morton
Mark Morton, guitarist and songwriter for the five-time Grammy nominated, platinum-selling band Lamb of God, has released his new track “Come December,” featuring Charlie Starr of Blackberry Smoke and Jason Isbell.
Take a listen here.
