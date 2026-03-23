New Music this Week- March 23, 2026

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.
10. Jaxon Free
Chart-topping songwriter Jaxson Free today refreshes his latest single, “LET U GO,” with “LET U GO (Skyline Sessions),” a keyboard-forward configuration of the melodic tune. Recorded atop a roof in Nashville, the “Skyline Sessions” version of the track highlights the somber tone of Free’s vocals.
Take a listen here.
9. Julia Cole
Rising powerhouse artist Julia Cole announces her forthcoming album, Love You To Death, is set to release on Friday, May 22. Fearless and dynamic, the project is powered by her commanding vocals, razor-sharp storytelling and unapologetic perspective.
Giving a taste, the infectious sing-a-long “At My Wedding,” out today, is an ode to best friends, moms, and sisters. Celebrating the lasting power of friendships, the spirited track reminds a love interest that he may or may not be the one waiting for her at the end of the altar — but her girls will be.
Take a listen here.
8. Brad Goodall
Emerging West Virginia songwriter and piano bard Brad Goodall has released his latest track, “River Water,” today, available to listen HERE. Over smooth guitars and shuffling drums, the soft rock tune pulls listeners right into summertime, submerged in the Ohio River, bringing anyone with fond memories of a childhood by the river back home.
Take a listen here.
7. Luke Combs
Global superstar Luke Combs’ highly anticipated new album, The Way I Am, is out now via Sony Music Nashville. The Way I Am cements Combs as a singular talent, showcasing his powerful, resonant voice and adept storytelling with songs that balance heartfelt vulnerability with anthemic energy.
Take a listen here.
6. Wyatt Flores
Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Wyatt Flores shares his highly anticipated new song, “Runnin’ On E,” out now via MCA/Island Records. The track is the first brand new release from Flores this year, with more music to come soon.
Of the track, Flores shares, “‘Runnin’ On E’ is a part of the story of my last two years, being old enough to know better, too young to care. As my world back home changes, I’ve been working through my own story of not settling down yet. Like a lot of themes coming on my album, this touches on my feelings of not being deserving and trying to hide that I struggle with self-worth. I’m excited to start this new chapter with a new sound that I took over a year to find. I’ve never been more proud of the direction I’ve gone with the fellas.”
Take a listen here.
5. Timmy McKeever
Rising country star Timmy McKeever releases new song “20 Over,” out now via Big Loud Records. Following his recent heartbreak anthem “I Wish I Could,” McKeever is pushing the limits for love on the new song, further establishing himself as one of country music’s most compelling new voices.
“’20 Over’ is a fun, upbeat track capturing the rush of the road and missing someone you love back home,” McKeever shares. “It’s true to where I’m at in life right now, and I hope fans love it as much as I do.”
Take a listen here.
4. Parker McCollum
Chart-topping, multi-Platinum Country star, Parker McCollum, has released the Deluxe Edition of his critically acclaimed album, PARKER MCCOLLUM (via MCA)- out now. PARKER MCCOLLUM Deluxe Edition features four additional tracks including, “Montgomery County,” “The One Before the One,” “Wind My Friend,” and his fan-favorite and highly requested track, “Big Ole Fancy House.”
Take a listen here.
3. Atlus
Platinum recording artist Atlus releases his label debut album, Art of Letting Go, today via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville. The 15-track project is his most personal to date, shaped by grief, growth, and the real-life experiences that have defined both the artist and the man.
Named after its title track, which confronts the loss of his sister to addiction, Art of Letting Go mines the emotional core of Atlus’ songwriting. Blending country with elements of rock, pop, and hip-hop, the album reflects the full spectrum of his story, balancing hard truths with moments of light, resilience, and release.
Take a listen here.
2. Jackson Dean
Vocal powerhouse and PLATINUM-selling singer/songwriter Jackson Dean delivers an ode to the Magnolia State sweetheart who caught his eye on his new track “Hey Mississippi,” out today via Blue Highway Records. A simple and straightforward profession of the immediate intrigue and infatuation that washed over him upon meeting a Delta darling, the track finds Dean in a lucid, lovestruck haze.
Take a listen here.
1. Hadlie Jo
Emerging traditional country singer-songwriter Hadlie Jo showcases her country-rooted storytelling with her new single, “Things,” out today.
“In the summer of 2025, I moved to Nashville for three months to go on a ‘mini tour’ with my friend, Caden Wilson,” says Hadlie Jo. “On my first night in town, a tornado came through and destroyed so many people’s homes, things, and lives. It devastated me. I wrote ‘Things’ to represent how some ‘things’ aren’t just objects, they’re pieces of your life story that hold memories and meaning long after they’re gone.”
Take a listen here.
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