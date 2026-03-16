New Music this Week- March 16, 2026

10 Timothy Wayne

Rising country artist Timothy Wayne releases his eighth single, “Guarandamntee Ya,” available now.

“Guarandamntee Ya” holds a special place in Wayne’s story as the first song he ever recorded. The studio session was originally a high school graduation gift from his uncle, a simple gesture to celebrate an important milestone.

Currently completing the final semester of his senior year at LSU, Wayne has balanced college life with a rapidly expanding music career and a growing fan base. His performances have reached audiences across the country through appearances at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, MLB’s Speedway Classic, and the iconic Field of Dreams movie site, as well as national television appearances, including The Will Cain Show.

Take a listen here.