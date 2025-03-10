New Music this Week- March 10, 2025

Here’s new music to take a listen to this week.
1Ryan and Rory
Nashville’s country music duo Ryan and Rory released “Truck Stop.” “’Truck Stop’ was so fun to write,” says Ryan. “But it’s even more fun to play out live. It’s got such a great groove.”
Adds Rory, “Lyrically, it’s a spicy twister…’cause if you think it’s about stopping for gas off the interstate, think again!”
Take a listen here.
2Tim McGraw
Three-time Grammy® winner and icon Tim McGraw has released his new song “Paper Umbrellas” featuring Parker McCollum. The track, and its accompanying lyric video, is available now on all streaming platforms.
Take a listen here.
3Caylee Hammack
Caylee Hammack releases her sophomore album Bed Of Roses and a companion romance novel of the same name. With Bed Of Roses, Hammack cements herself as one of country music’s most compelling storytellers, blending raw lyricism with lush instrumentation.
Take a listen here.
4Brad Paisley- Dawes
Brad Paisley and rock band Dawes released new music today, “Raining Inside.” Brad wrote the song with Taylor Goldsmith, lead singer of the band Dawes, and Lee Thomas Miller, in 2024. It was initially recorded with just Brad’s vocals but was inspired into a collaboration after the magic of the Grammy performance with Taylor and his brother Griffin (Dawes) on Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” with an all-star band that included Brad, Sheryl Crow, Brittany Howard, John Legend, and St. Vincent.
Take a listen here.
5Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini releases the highly anticipated deluxe edition of her 2024 album, PATTERNS. PATTERNS (DELUXE), out now via Black River, features five new songs—including the hooky and sleek “Future Tripping.”
The wistful “Future Tripping” explores the anxiety and uncertainty that accompanies the passage of time: “I don’t want to impose / Some things we’re not supposed to know yet / But my head won’t stop,” Ballerini sings over snappy guitar licks and bright programmed drums. The 20-track edition also includes the fingerpicked ballad (and previously issued digital bonus track) “To The Men That Love Women After Heartbreak,” the punchy and atmospheric “Put It To Bed,” the soulful and sonically shifting “Cut Me Up,” and the earnestly strummed “Hindsight Is Happiness.”
Take a listen here.
6TobyMac
TOBYMAC releases his 9th studio album, HEAVEN ON MY MIND.On the personal 12-track collection, the multi-Platinum artist stands at the crossroads of suffering and wonder and finds himself some joy in the brokenness. But it’s his questions about eternity that ultimately color HEAVEN ON MY MIND.
Take a listen here.
