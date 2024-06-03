New Music this Week- June 3, 2024

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Shaboozey
Shaboozey releases his highly anticipated album Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going via EMPIRE. Listen to the expansive, 12-track genre-bending project HERE. The album’s focus track “My Fault” ft. Noah Cyrus sees the duo beautifully blend their strong vocals into a perfect harmony, set to an intricate melody on acoustic guitar. Shaboozey will be at CMA Fest this week performing at Nissan Stadium on Thursday evening.
2Jackson Dean
Jackson Dean today releases a dreamy new track, “Big Blue Sky” (via Big Machine Records), inspired by his late/childhood dog, Carl. Letting his imagination run wild, Dean wrote the song, envisioning what it would have been like to come across Carl as a human—a mystifying dreamer with wisdom that only comes from living a lot of life—a man that leaves a lasting mark. “Big Blue Sky” is the first taste of the new music that once again brings Dean and producer Luke Dick together.
3Meghan Patrick
Female powerhouse, 3x CCMA winner, JUNO Award winner and 18x CMAOntario Award winner, Meghan Patrick releases her newest single, “Whether You Love Me Or Not” today via Riser House Records. Written by women and produced by a woman, “Whether You Love Me or Not” is a female-born anthemic track about self-love.
4Kolby Cooper
Kolby Cooper delivers his next smash with the high energy, passion-filled anthem “Mama” via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville in partnership with Combustion Music.“To me, ‘Mama’ is about always having people in your corner fighting for you and wanting what’s best for you, even when you don’t deserve it,” shares Cooper.
5The Midnight Revival
he Nashville-based alternative country band, The Midnight Revival, have released their debut self-titled LP today. Out now, the 11-track album combines introspective lyricism, gritty blues-rock swagger, and soulful storytelling; a unique blend of vintage nostalgia and contemporary grit.
6Maddie & Tae
Nashville duo Maddie & Tae have somethin’ new cookin’ with their latest song “Sad Girl Summer” available everywhere today. The banjo-plucking, post-breakup banger showcases the pair’s signature harmonies, with an upbeat message for moving on. Featuring performance footage of Maddie & Tae on the road.
“‘Sad Girl Summer’ was such a blast to write,” share Maddie & Tae. “We co-wrote this with Tae’s husband, Josh Kerr, wanting to create an empowering summertime anthem for our fans to jam to this year! This song is the first look at the bold, confident songwriting you’ll hear woven through this upcoming chapter of music for us.”
7Highroad
HighRoad delivers their best album yet with the 10-track album Straight From The Heart. The ladies of HighRoad, Sarah Davison, Kristen Bearfield, Ivy Phillips, and Nicole Croteau, combine grassy instrumentation, lush harmonies, original songs and gentle, nostalgia-laden melodies harkening back to their roots.
8Hardy
HARDY debuts a new song, “JIM BOB,” today from his highly anticipated new album Quit!!. The record is out July 12 on Big Loud Rock. “We all know a Jim Bob,” says HARDY.
