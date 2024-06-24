New Music this Week- June 24, 2024

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Corey Kent
On the heels of announcing his headlining 25+ City Black Bandana Tour on Monday, Sony Music Nashville’s Corey Kent has revealed his sophomore album, appropriately titled Black Bandana, will be released Sept. 6, 2024. The platinum-selling Kent has given fans a first listen of the project today with the release of heart-felt, new track, “Never Ready.”
Take a listen here.
2Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty
Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty, the country tribute album lovingly curated by some of legendary musician’s closest friends and collaborators, is out now via Big Machine Records in partnership with the Tom Petty Estate.
Highlights include songs by Petty’s longtime friends and collaborators, such as George Strait, Steve Earle, Willie Nelson with Lukas Nelson, bluegrass pioneer Marty Stuart and The Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench. Contemporary country superstars Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Wynonna Judd, Carly Pearce, Lady A, Margo Price, Rhiannon Giddens—who most recently played banjo and viola on Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em”—Thomas Rhett and Lainey Wilson also pay tribute to the late musician with their own spin on fan favorites.
Take a listen here.
3Kashus Culpepper
Alabama-born country crooner and newest addition to the Big Loud Records roster Kashus Culpepper has released his first-ever official recording, “After Me?,” out now.
A haunting mid-tempo about false promises, “After Me?” finds Culpepper mourning as a former love marries someone new.
Take a listen here.
4George Ducas
“I wanted the songs I wrote for this album to be what would happen if ’67 Merle Haggard met up maybe with the ’74 Eagles in L.A., and they hit it off and decide to play a show at Gilley’s in Pasadena, Texas, in 1981,” says country music singer and songwriter George Ducas of his new LP, Long Way From Home. He’s written hit records for country artists like George Jones, Garth Brooks, The Chicks, and Trisha Yearwood.
Take a listen here.
5Ella Langley & Riley Green
Ella Langley and Riley Green have teamed up releasing a new single “You Look Like You Love Me.” It’s a playful little love song.
Take a listen here.
6Lake Street Drive
Acclaimed band Lake Street Dive’s highly-anticipated eighth album Good Together is out now via Fantasy Records.The band just kicked off their Good Together Tour in support of the new music and will stop at Ascend Amphitheater on July 13.
Find tickets here.
7Brantley Gilbert -Ashley Cooke
Brantley Gilbert’s knack for crafting poignant ballads shines on new single “Over When We’re Sober,” a powerful duet with ACM Awards New Female Artist of the Year nominee Ashley Cooke.
“From the moment we started writing, I knew this song was something special,” reflects Gilbert. “We knew we wanted another voice on it, and my producer Brock Berryhill suggested Ashley. I love her voice, and I knew she would take it to the next level. I’m grateful to have someone as talented and dedicated as her join me on this song.”
Take a listen here.
8Lauren Watkins
Lauren Watkins drops the needle on her debut album, The Heartbroken Record.
“It makes sense that my debut album would be called The Heartbroken Record; heartbreak songs have always been my favorite,” Watkins smiles. “As a songwriter I feel a responsibility to put my experiences on paper. Whether it’s the loss of love, or a town, or a friendship, we all experience heartbreak. I think it’s really special that we can be brought together by things like that.”
Take a listen here.
9Post Malone – Blake Shelton
The wait is over- the song Post Malone performed in Nashville during CMA Fest- “Pour Me a Drink” is now released. Currently, Malone has the number one song on the Billboard Hot 100 wth “I Had Some Help” featuring Morgan Wallen.
Take a listen here.
10Ivey Campbell
This 15-year-old Brentwood High School student just released a new song titled “That Girl.” On social media, she shared, “I can’t tell y’all how excited I was to release this. It is by far my most personal but favorite one.”
Take a listen here.
