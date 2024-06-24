New Music this Week- June 24, 2024

2 Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty

Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty, the country tribute album lovingly curated by some of legendary musician’s closest friends and collaborators, is out now via Big Machine Records in partnership with the Tom Petty Estate.

Highlights include songs by Petty’s longtime friends and collaborators, such as George Strait, Steve Earle, Willie Nelson with Lukas Nelson, bluegrass pioneer Marty Stuart and The Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench. Contemporary country superstars Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Wynonna Judd, Carly Pearce, Lady A, Margo Price, Rhiannon Giddens—who most recently played banjo and viola on Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em”—Thomas Rhett and Lainey Wilson also pay tribute to the late musician with their own spin on fan favorites.

Take a listen here.