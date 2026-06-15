New Music this Week- June 15, 2026

Here is new music for this week, some names you will recognize while others you might want to explore.
1Charles Wesley Goodwin
Charles Wesley Godwin takes listeners through a gamut of emotions on “Hey There Son,” out today. Featuring Wyatt Flores and co-written with Lori McKenna, the song is a cornerstone of Godwin’s upcoming album Christian Name, out July 24th via Big Loud Records.
Take a listen here.
2Jacob Hackworth
Record-breaking singer-songwriter Jacob Hackworth bookends his “What Took You So Long” breakup with the door-closing new track “Help Yourself,” available now via MCA/Goat Island Sound. Packed with snarky lyrics and a contagious groove, the fast-paced send off captures the exasperation of a breakup that has long overstayed its welcome.
Take a listen here.
3Cody Johnson
Reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year Cody Johnson is releasing a brand-new song today, “Horseback.” Written by Randy Montana, Wyatt McCubbin, and Paul Sikes and produced by Trent Willmon.
Take a listen here.
4Koe Wetzel
The Night Champion, arriving via Columbia Records today, June 12, encapsulates it all. The heavy, hard rock songs, the high plains drifts that sail on currents of desolation, regret and frustration, and those ballads you’d never expect from someone as hard-charging as Koe Wetzel.
Take a listen here.
5Keith Urban
Keith Urban’s latest album, Flow State, serves as an antidote to life’s stresses as it creates an atmosphere for community gathering, deep exhales and optimism. In this album, Urban revisits the breezy, laid-back sounds of classic yacht rock tunes for a reinvigorated collection of songs that will have us lathering up the sunscreen and blending drinks all summer long.
Take a listen here.
6Colton Dawson
Colton Dawson releases his second highly anticipated single, “It’s Gonna Rain.”
“‘It’s Gonna Rain’ is a song that I’ve been excited to put out for a long time. “ I feel as if this song represents my sound and my love for a country ballad,” said Colton Dawson, adding, “It is a straight-down-the-middle heartbreak story.” Sometimes a song doesn’t need to be complicated and wordy, and I think this song is the opposite of that. Just a story and a melody that I can’t wait for the world to hear,” said Colton Dawson.
Take a listen here.
7Midland
GRAMMY-nominated trio Midland release their critically acclaimed fifth studio album, Stages, via Blue Highway Records.
“From the first time we sang together,” frontman Mark Wystrach recalls, “we had the same influences, the same sense of what mattered. That’s never wavered, only gotten stronger – and you can hear it on these songs.”
Take a listen here.
8Vince Gill
Music icon Vince Gill releases A Mother’s Prayer, the newest in his year-long EP series titled 50 Years From Home. Gill will also launch his 50 Years From Home tour on June 18, a 27-city run including a six-night residency at the historic Ryman Auditorium.
Take a listen here.
9Julianna Rankin
Big Loud Texas singer-songwriter Julianna Rankin showcases her standout vocals on “Dusty Boots,” out now. Called “The Lone Star rising star” by Cowboys & Indians, Rankin continues to chart her musical path with smoldering new songs like recent “Little Miss Behavin’,” with an unforgettable official music video starring Gretchen Wilson.
Take a listen here.
10Hunt Pipkin
Rising country artist Hunt Pipkin is set to make his official recording debut with the release of his first single, “Couldn’t Be Us,” on Friday, June 12. The single is a heartfelt meditation on timing, youth, and a bittersweet love that wasn’t meant to be.
Take a listen here.
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