New Music this Week- June 1, 2026

Kaitlin Butts

Boundary-pushing Tulsa-born fiery artist Kaitlin Butts continues her breakout year with the release of her new song “Never Really Mine,” out now.

“At a festival in Austin, my husband and I were walking through the crowd to get backstage, and someone essentially catcalled my husband as I was holding his hand. It actually made me laugh out loud because she was right – he is ‘foiinneeee,’” said Butts.

Take a listen here.

Don Williams

The legacy of Country music’s “Gentle Giant,” Don Williams, continues today with the release of Epilogue: The Cellar Tapes via Craft Recordings. Both a tribute and a remarkable archival discovery, the 12-track set gathers previously unheard recordings found in the cellar of the Williams family’s rural Tennessee home, dating back to his celebrated 1979–1984 era.

Take a listen here.

Madden Metcalf

20-year-old singer-songwriter Madden Metcalf sets the mood for sun-drenched days and long, hot nights with his adrenaline-charged new song “Sound Of The Summer.”

“I wrote this song about a place called St. George Island, Florida. It’s the feeling of being young and in love in the Sunshine State, my home, and all my favorite memories of summer on the Forgotten Coast,” shares Metcalf. “I can’t wait for y’all to hear this one.”

Take a listen here.

Corey Kent

Multi-platinum Sony Music Nashville recording artist Corey Kent today announced his new album, Heartland Rock and Roll, will arrive Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. Ahead of the release, his newest song is “Cigarette Burns.”

“Heartland Rock and Roll is my third major label album, and it’s really the first time I’ve been able to finally name the sound I’ve been working towards my entire career,” shared Kent. “These songs sound like where I’m from. The lyrics span from nostalgia, to honest regrets and gratitude for the simple things I value most in life. From top to bottom, this is me. Every artist wants to leave their mark in music… a way to say, ‘I was here and I did it my way.’ This feels like mine. This is heartland rock and roll.”

Take a listen here.

Mumford & Sons with Sierra Ferrell

Mumford & Sons share a new version of their song, “Here,” today, featuring Sierra Ferrell. Originally recorded as part of the Apple Music Sessions series, “Here (with Sierra Ferrell) (Apple Music Sessions)” is out now.

Take a listen here.

Tim McGraw

Three-time Grammy® Award-winning superstar Tim McGraw has released two brand new songs, “Pawn Shop Guitar” and “Song for America,” marking his first new music in over a year. “Pawn Shop Guitar” is an autobiographical track written following a restorative year of reflection and rest for McGraw, while “Song for America” arrives just in time to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

Take a listen here.

David Nail

Acclaimed singer/songwriter and GRAMMY-nominated David Nail releases one of his most soul-stirring and captivating singles to date, “She Knows.”

“She Knows’ was the curveball of this project. I certainly didn’t walk in that day thinking we were headed in that direction, but once the idea took shape and we started chasing it, I was fired up. Because it felt so unique compared to what I’ve done in the past, it became the song from the project I couldn’t wait to get home and play for my wife,” said David Nail.

Take a listen here.

Maoli with Maddie Fort

Hawaiian superstar Maoli teams up with Maddie Font (of Maddie & Tae) for their new track “Runnin’ Me Off.”

“I’ve always admired Maddie & Tae’s artistry, so writing with them was a dream,” says Maoli. “Since ‘Every Night Every Morning’ has been such a massive hit for me and always brings the crowd to life, I was excited to see what we’d create. We finished the new track in just one afternoon, but the moment I heard Maddie’s vocal on the demo, I knew it had to be a duet. I’m in complete awe of her voice; it is a true honor to sing and write alongside her.”

Take a listen here.

Lauren Alaina

After announcing her headlining The Stages Tour earlier this week, multi-Platinum Country superstar Lauren Alaina releases new better-than-revenge anthem “Better Off” out now.

“I wrote ‘Better Off’ from the perspective of a girl who finally realizes she didn’t lose anything by being cheated on…in a lot of ways, she ended up much better off. It’s full of sass and attitude, but underneath it all, it’s really about growth and knowing your worth,” shares Alaina. “I’m in such a beautiful season of life now with my husband and daughter, and this song feels like finally closing the door on a different stage of my life.”

Take a listen here.

Dasha

Multi-platinum country star Dasha releases her playful new single “Mad About It” via Warner Records.

Written by Dasha, Bardo Novotony, and Charlotte Sands, the upbeat, sarcastic, and full of tongue-in-cheek charm track finds Dasha turning post-breakup chaos into a feel-good anthem built for dancing through the drama with a smile (even if it’s a slightly forced one).

Take a listen here.

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