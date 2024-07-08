New Music this Week- July 8, 2024

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Vincent Mason
Vincent Mason continues to share his heartbreak journey with the new track “Heart Like This,” now available everywhere you stream and download music. Mason has given the world a glimpse of how he has navigated complex feelings after the end of a relationship and this new one builds upon that vulnerability with him questioning what to do with his broken heart. Written by Mason with Cary Barlowe and Jaxson Free, “Heart Like This” carries a raw, vulnerable quality that instantly conveys those feelings through the lyrics and melody.
2Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson released her brand-new song “4x4xU” off her forthcoming and highly anticipated record, Whirlwind.
“I’m so excited for everyone to finally have their hands on ‘4x4xU.’ This song is about finding that someone that gives you the comfort and peace of home anywhere in the world as long as you’re by their side,” said Wilson. “Thank you to the incredible Dano Cerny for directing this video and bringing the vision to life, and to all of my collaborators on this record for being a part of what I think could be my biggest song yet.”
3Morgan Wallen
As his Billboard Hot 100 six-week No. 1 hit with Post Malone, “I Had Some Help” becomes 2024’s longest running No. 1. Morgan Wallen released his highly-anticipated “Lies Lies Lies.”
“Lies Lies Lies” depicts the narrator’s attempt to convince a past love that he’s moved on in one breath, before admittedly deeming them all “lies” and caving into his true feelings.
4The Red Clay Strays
The Red Clay Strays’ new song, “Drowning,” is debuting today. Written by guitarist Drew Nix, “Drowning” is a vulnerable call for help during a period of mental and emotional struggle. The Red Clay Strays have three dates at The Ryman in September.
5Mt. Joy
Mt. Joy has released their new project, Live at The Salt Shed (via Dualtone), recorded over four sold-out nights at the famed Chicago, IL venue to celebrate New Year’s 2024. The band will perform at Ascend Amphitheater on September 24th.
6Timothy Wayne
Timothy Wayne releases his first official music video for his major label track debut, “God Made A Country Boy.” Directed by Tyler Conrad, the video was shot in Wayne’s hometown of Franklin, Tennessee. The cinematic video tells the story of life growing up in the country and features the owners of the Semler Cattle Company, where the video was filmed, who made their acting debuts in the video.
7Chase Matthews
Chase Matthew forges ahead with his “Always Be Mine” EP.
“These are the songs I’d listen to this summer! There’s also a little sequel buried in there,” shares Matthew. “From a sandy beach to the heartbreak highway – there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re feeling crazy or lazy, here’s a cheers to the summer!”
8Valerie June
Valerie June has shared a shimmering pop-soul gem, “Friendship” (Feat. Carla Thomas and Stax Music Academy). The song, which originally appeared on Pop Staples’ posthumas LP, 2015’ Don’t Lose This (produced by Jeff Tweedy and Mavis Staples), celebrates unconditional love, the eternal promise of true friendship. For this new version, in celebration of her hero Mavis Staples’ upcoming 85th birthday, June enlisted another close friend and mentor, Stax soul legend Carla Thomas as well as the talented students at Stax Music Academy.
