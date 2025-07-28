New Music this Week- July 28, 2025

3 Tyler Childers

Snipe Hunter, the highly anticipated new thirteen-song album from Tyler Childers, is out today via Hickman Holler Records/RCA.

Known for his electric live shows, Childers and his band The Food Stamps—James Barker (guitar, pedal steel), Craig Burletic (bass), CJ Cain (guitars), Kory Caudill (keyboards), Rodney Elkins (drums), Matt Rowland (keyboards) and Jesse Wells (guitar, fiddle)—will perform at Geodis Park in October.

Take a listen here.