New Music this Week- July 28, 2025

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.
1Cody Jinks
Cody Jinks released his 11th studio album, In My Blood via his label, Late August Records. In My Blood signals a bold, personal evolution in both his career and life. Produced by Joshua Thompson and Charles Godfrey, the album leans into a darker, more soulful sound—fusing the grit of outlaw country with the fire of Southern rock.
Take a listen here.
2Tyler Reese Tritt
Rising country artist Tyler Reese Tritt releases her latest single, “Another High.” The track is the second release from her highly anticipated debut EP, Wild At Heart, out November 2025. “I’m so excited for everyone to indulge in this new song,” Tritt shares. “It’s so nostalgic and something you can roll the windows down to, sing along with in the car, and truly feel. I think so many people can relate to that exhilarating rush of falling in love – that unforgettable high.”
Take a listen here.
3Tyler Childers
Snipe Hunter, the highly anticipated new thirteen-song album from Tyler Childers, is out today via Hickman Holler Records/RCA.
Known for his electric live shows, Childers and his band The Food Stamps—James Barker (guitar, pedal steel), Craig Burletic (bass), CJ Cain (guitars), Kory Caudill (keyboards), Rodney Elkins (drums), Matt Rowland (keyboards) and Jesse Wells (guitar, fiddle)—will perform at Geodis Park in October.
Take a listen here.
4Luke Combs
Luke Combs’ highly anticipated new single, “Back in the Saddle,” is out now.“So much work goes into making these songs—so much time we spend making them, from the studio writing them to the videos. I got to make the video with Dale Jr. and Richard Petty, which is a total dream come true. My grandpa would be rolling over in his grave in a good way if he knew that I got to hang out with Richard Petty and Dale Jr,” says Combs about the song he wrote with Dan Isbell and Jonathan Singleton.
Take a listen here.
5The 502s
Breezy beach folk band The 502s will make their Big Loud Records’ album debut with Easy Street on September 5. The album doubles down on their mission as “the happiest band on Earth” – offering a baker’s dozen of tracks filled with their signature sunshine-y artistry and summer-inspired joy. As an early offering, following infectious “Summer Fling.”
Take a listen here.
6Koe Wetzel
This officially kicks off a new chapter as Koe Wetzel as he unveils highly-anticipated new single “Surrounded” out now– the first taste of new music since his chart-topping 9 Lives.
Take a listen here.
7Better Than Ezra
Iconic PLATINUM rock band Better Than Ezra release energetic and engaging cover of Role Model’s hit “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out,” out now.
The group carefully preserve the spirit of the rising smash, while turning up the volume, boosting the gain, and adding their own unmistakable and undeniable touch. Upbeat riffing locks right into a head-nodding groove as vocalist and guitarist Kevin Griffin carries the original’s lyrics with swagger and style.
Take a listen here.
8Sheryl Crow
Never one to hold back, the prolific and outspoken songwriter holds true to her shoot-it-straight style with “See You On The Other Side,” a candid reflection on the scarcity of compassion and understanding in modern society.
Take a listen here.
