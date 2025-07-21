New Music this Week- July 21, 2025

1 Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett gives us his second set of three new tunes with ABOUT A WOMAN (& A Good Ol’ Boy) this week and it includes a collaboration with Blake Shelton.

“This week is a really big deal for me,” shared Thomas Rhett. “If you’d have asked me what two of my biggest career bucket list dreams are, I would have told you headlining a stadium and collaborating with one of my heroes like Blake Shelton. This week, I’m doing both of those things and my mind is blown. The best part is that I get to do it all with great friends and out on the road with my fans, surrounded by a team who has supported me from day one. I’m grateful and pumped and we’re going to bring every ounce of energy to Fenway this weekend. It’s one of the most iconic places you can play, and getting to come back to headline—especially with new music that means so much to me—feels like the perfect full-circle moment.”

