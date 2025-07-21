New Music this Week- July 21, 2025

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.
1Thomas Rhett
Thomas Rhett gives us his second set of three new tunes with ABOUT A WOMAN (& A Good Ol’ Boy) this week and it includes a collaboration with Blake Shelton.
“This week is a really big deal for me,” shared Thomas Rhett. “If you’d have asked me what two of my biggest career bucket list dreams are, I would have told you headlining a stadium and collaborating with one of my heroes like Blake Shelton. This week, I’m doing both of those things and my mind is blown. The best part is that I get to do it all with great friends and out on the road with my fans, surrounded by a team who has supported me from day one. I’m grateful and pumped and we’re going to bring every ounce of energy to Fenway this weekend. It’s one of the most iconic places you can play, and getting to come back to headline—especially with new music that means so much to me—feels like the perfect full-circle moment.”
Take a listen here.
2Ryan and Rory
Ryan and Rory are ready to turn any space into a makeshift dance floor with their latest release, “Them Boots,” out now.
Fueled by a boot-stomping beat and tongue-in-cheek charm, “Them Boots” puts the spotlight on the kind of fun that doesn’t require a honky-tonk to get going. From riverbanks to red dirt backroads, the track is a playful nod to the country fans who know how to move—no neon lights needed.
Take a listen here.
3Revivalist
The Revivalists celebrate the 10th anniversary of their breakthrough 2015 album, Men Amongst Mountains, with the 10th Anniversary Edition of the album. The expanded 36-track edition features three alternate versions of their recently Triple Platinum-certified hit “Wish I Knew You,” including a remix by LA-based chillwave master Poolside. The album also features a new collaboration with Portugal. The Revivalist will be at The Pinnacle on November 1st.
Take a listen here.
4Sam Barber
Sam Barber has shared his latest single, “Home Tonight,” available now via Atlantic Records HERE. Produced by GRAMMY® Award-winner Ryan Hewitt (The Lumineers, Noah Kahan) and Joe Becker, the deeply moving track heralds the arrival of Barber’s eagerly anticipated new EP, Music for the Soul, due everywhere on Friday, August 1. Barber will be at Pilgrimage Festival in September.
Take a listen here.
5Jacob Tolliver
Piano-slaying powerhouse and genre-bending artist Jacob Tolliver is turning heads today with the release of his bold new single — a reimagined version of Randy Travis’s 1994 album cut “Honky Tonk Side of Town.” Jacob is offering a soulful, modern-day spin that bridges traditional country roots with modern Americana grit.
Take a listen here.
6Zach Bryan
Bryan released a new song “Madeline” with Gabriella Rose. The stripped down duet pairs the two voices masterfully. Bryan is continuing The Quittin Time tour this summer with the closest stop to Nashville in South Bend, Indiana.
Take a listen here.
7Cam
Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Cam has unveiled her highly anticipated, third full-length release, All Things Light. On the arrival of the new album Cam reflects, “I’m carefully handing this album over to you with gentle & calloused hands. All Things Light was born in a dark season and if you’re feeling lost in any way, these songs are for you. They carry the words I need to hear and distill the way I face the abyss – I hope the world (but especially my daughter) can find something beautiful and necessary in these songs as we all live this life together. Because it turns out that we really are God and even in the tough times, we’ll think of something, we always do.”
Take a listen here.
