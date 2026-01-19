New Music this Week- January 19, 2026

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.
1Dolly Parton-Lainey Wilson-Reba McEntire-Miley Cyrus
In celebration of her milestone 80th birthday on January 19, 2026, global superstar Dolly Parton just released a powerful new rendition of her classic hit, “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” featuring Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah, and Reba McEntire on the 50th anniversary of writing the song. The single and music video, which also features David Foster on piano and The Christ Church Choir on backing vocals, is out now.
Take a listen here.
2Braxton Keith
Schooled on the classics, and ready for the now, one of country music’s most buzzed-about rising stars Braxton Keith continues to build on his momentum with the release of “I Ain’t Tryin.’”
“It’s like a good pair of jeans that come back in style,” shared Keith. “It’s just good old country music.”
Take a listen here.
3Chase Matthew
Continuing his steady rise as one of country music’s most authentic new voices, Chase Matthew releases his brand-new single, “Holdin’ It Down,” out everywhere.
Take a listen here.
4Sterling Elza
Sterling Elza will release his highly anticipated new EP Bag of Bones March 5 via Santa Anna. Elza shares a new song, “Pick Your Reason,” out now.
Of the track, Elza shares, “I’m super excited to kick off the year with this release. It’s one of my favorite songs we’ve recorded recently and feels like the perfect way to set the tone for 2026.”
Take a listen here.
5Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Jonah Kagen
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors release their latest single, “Mississippi River Bluebird,” out now.. A smokey, blues-soaked collaboration with rising singer-songwriter Jonah Kagen, the track is rooted in Americana storytelling and lush melody, capturing the steady heartbeat of love with an unhurried ease.
Take a listen here.
6Caroline Jones
Country singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and band member of GRAMMY-Award winning Zac Brown Band, Caroline Jones, released her latest track “You’re It For Me, Honey.” off her forthcoming album Good Omen, out February 13th via Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment.
“I wrote this song when I was home on my maternity leave and I just knew it could be a very Shania-esque song,” said Jones. “It was a lot of fun writing it because it’s so empowering and very tongue-in-cheek. I’ve always written flirty lyrics, so it was good to have that represented on this album along with the heavier topics.”
Take a listen here.
7Megan Moroney
Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records singer/songwriter Megan Moroney unleashes her outrageously catchy new anthem “Wish I Didn’t.” Accompanied by an official music video co-starring reality TV star Dylan Efron, “Wish I Didn’t” is the third track released from the MULTI-PLATINUM superstar’s upcoming third studio album Cloud 9 (due out on February 20.
With the Cloud 9 era now in full swing, the bold and flirty “Wish I Didn’t” perfectly encapsulates the overall spirit of Cloud 9, a 15-song heavy-hitter Moroney describes as “written by the strongest, most confident version of myself I’ve ever been.”
Take a listen here.
8Maddox Batson
Mixing magnetic attraction with a sleek roots-R&B groove, rising country star Maddox Batson begins a new chapter with his first release of 2026, “Any Other Night.”
Co-written by Batson with Jesse Frasure and Jacob Hackworth and produced by Frasure, the track finds the 16-year-old Nashville native ditching his friends and their typical hangouts for something with more meaning – and a love he can’t resist.
“I’m so stoked about my new single and the music video for ‘Any Other Night,’” Batson enthuses. “This was an amazing collaboration with some great writers, Jacob Hackworth and Jesse Frasure. Just really good guys, and great Nashville songwriters. We wanted to tap into my age group’s normal vibes and what it’s like choosing between that and your crush. It has a great feel, and I’m looking forward to the fans’ reaction.”
Take a listen here.
9Midland
GRAMMY-nominated, neotraditional Country trailblazers Midland are back in the saddle today, returning with new song “Marlboro Man.”
“‘Marlboro Man’ is a soaring ballad that reflects on the 12-year journey of this band and how the road has left its scars like old leather,” Midland front man Mark Wystrach shares. “On the road, images of home haunt us at every turn and the landscape is filled with vistas of the same old regrets, yet the sun continues to come up, the bus marches on and the cycle continues.”
Take a listen here.
