New Music this Week-January 12, 2026

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.
1Owen Riegling
Rising country star Owen Riegling continues his bold new musical chapter with the release of his heartfelt new single “Born Again,” out now via Universal Music Canada and Big Loud Records stateside. Rooted in reflection, growth and unwavering companionship, “Born Again” captures Riegling’s evolution as both an artist and storyteller.
Take a listen here.
2Lakelin Lemmings
QHMG / Quartz Hill Records’ girl-next-door singer-songwriter Lakelin Lemmings today released “What Are We Doing.” The track is a fun, fact-finding template for anyone caught in a situationship, not knowing where a potential romance is headed. The mid-tempo groove is modern classic country, laced with banjo and mandolin.
Take a listen here.
3Dylan DeMarcus
Nashville native and son of Rascal Flatts member Jay DeMarcus, thirteen-year-old Dylan DeMarcus released his debut track- a cover of his father’s chart-topping single, “Bless The Broken Road”- available everywhere today (STREAM). After a video posted by Dylan’s uncle, Rascal Flatts lead vocalist Gary Levox, went viral, fans left the young musician no choice but to record and release his own rendition of song.
Take a listen here.
4Southall
Kickstarting what promises to be a bold creative chapter, PLATINUM Country-Rock standouts Southall excitedly unveil a brand new single entitled “Southwestern Son”—out now. It marks the beginning of their next era and signals the arrival of more music on the horizon in 2026.
Take a listen here.
5HunterGirl
“Somewhere Wild,” is out now for 19 Recordings/BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville, HunterGirl steps into 2026 with a song that feels like stepping barefoot into cold creek water and remembering who you used to be. Written with Jeff Garrison and Bob DiPiero, the track is a slow burning, windswept release built on the urge to slip away from the noise, touch the earth again, and follow the quiet pull of a freedom you can feel long before you can name it.
Take a listen here.
6Jason Aldean
Multi-platinum award-winning artist and reigning country powerhouse Jason Aldean continues the rollout of his upcoming album, Songs About Us, with the release of three new tracks today. The songs offer fans a deeper look into the emotional breadth of his new 20-track album and includes Aldean’s long-awaited duet with his wife. “Easier Gone” featuring Brittany Aldean, “Her Favorite Color” and “What’s A Little Heartache” are available now ahead of the official release of Songs About Us on April 24, 2026.
Take a listen here.
7Austin Michael
Rodeo-turned rising country star Austin Michael releases his new track “Cowboys Don’t Act Like That.” The song takes a fresh look at the pressure to stay tough after a breakup, pulling from his own upbringing around hunting, roping, and fishing.
Take a listen here.
8Luke Combs
Global superstar Luke Combs will release his highly anticipated new album, The Way I Am, March 20 via Sony Music Nashville (pre-order/pre-save HERE). Ahead of the release, his new song, “Sleepless in a Hotel Room,” is out now, written by Combs, Randy Montana and Jonathan Singleton.
Take a listen here.
9Brandon Lake- Cody Johnson
Brandon Lake released a new duet with Cody Johnson – “When a Cowboy Prays.” The release comes after the demand from fans that the two collaborate on the song. Lake originally released the song in September as a single.
Take a listen here.
