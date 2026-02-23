New Music this Week- February 23, 2026

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.

Coleman Jennings

Coleman Jennings releases new song “Flyin'” Produced by GRAMMY® winning music vet Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson), the new song follows last month’s release of his debut label EP, Ride On, via Big Loud Texas / Mercury Records.

Solo-penned, like most of his work, “Flyin’” taps the hard twang of a Buck Owens classic for a tune inspired by endless drives on the open plain.

Take a listen here.

Megan Moroney

It’s release week for Cloud 9. A 15-song stunner defined by her most self-assured songwriting yet, Cloud 9 features the previously released “6 Months Later” (a GOLD-certified Country radio No. 1 smash), “Beautiful Things” (a Billboard Hot 100-charting Country radio hit), “Wish I Didn’t.” With guest spots from global superstar Ed Sheeran (on “I Only Miss You”) and Country luminary Kacey Musgraves (on “Bells & Whistles”), the album’s standouts also include her viral hit “Wedding Dress” (a longtime fan favorite since Moroney first shared the song on social media), and “Medicine,” one of Cloud 9’s most fearless and fiery tracks — with each of the album’s 15 songs accompanied by its own lyric video.

Take a listen here.

Corey Kent

Multi-platinum country star Corey Kent is giving fans what they asked for, fast-tracking the release of his powerful new song “Empty Words” after an overwhelming early response with the teaser being viewed over 20 million times across social media platforms.

“As a songwriter, it feels like catching lightning in a bottle when you find that line or double entendre that carries more weight than expected,” shared Kent. “So ‘Empty Words’ is really special because it says something heavy yet simply. I love that it’s already resonating with fans. Based on their insane reaction, we didn’t want to make them wait so we’ve bumped it up in the release schedule to get it to them even sooner.”

Take a listen here.

Braxton Keith

Keith releases a brand new track “I Own This Bar,” out via Warner Records Nashville. Reveling in fun-filled flirtation and cleverly co-penned alongside Liz Rose and Phil O’Donnell, Keith channels his inner Jerry Reed as a pair of smooth talkers meet their match.

“This song was really fun to write,” explains Keith. “It just gives you that bar feel. You’re in a bar, everybody’s kinda fibbing. Nobody’s telling the truth.”

Take a listen here.

Luke Bryan

Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan has released a new song today, “Word On The Street,” which is the title of his 2026 tour.

“This one felt right to get out asap after naming my summer tour from the title,” said Luke. “When I first heard the demo, I knew I had to go in and record it. I loved everything about how the writers approached this song- it just felt fresh. Can’t wait to get out on the road and perform it for you live!”

Take a listen here.

Just Jayne

All-female trio Just Jayne return with their radiant new single “Death & Taxes.” The country-pop powerhouse’s first new music of 2026, “Death & Taxes” delivers a sharp-witted takedown of an all-too-predictable ex.

Take a listen here.

Waylon Wyatt & Wyatt Flores

Rising country standout Waylon Wyatt joins forces with Wyatt Flores for the first time on their powerful new single, “Didn’t Forget.” Released via Music Soup/Darkroom Records, the track brings together two of country’s most compelling young voices in a raw, harmony-driven exploration of heartbreak and betrayal.

Take a listen here.

Leah Blevins

On the heels of recent releases “Be Careful Throwing Stones,” “Diggin’ in the Coal” and “All Dressed Up,” the title track from her Dan Auerbach-produced album, singer/songwriter Leah Blevins releases another deeply personal glimpse into her Easy Eye Sound debut with her new track, “Lonely.”

“This song represents the loss of someone that leaves you desperately wishing you could see them again,” shares Blevins. “Whatever the circumstances may be, you’re left holding onto a dream, a memory and all that you could’ve had if that significant person didn’t walk through that door to the other side.”

Take a listen here.

Kirwan The Band featuring Clay Walker

Rising duo, Kirwan The Band is joined by country star Clay Walker for an emotional single, “Detours,” inspired by child safety activist Elizabeth Smart. Smart’s 2025 memoir, Detours, details her personal account of being kidnapped and the journey she’s taken to heal through her traumatic experiences.

Take a listen here.

Brooke Lee

Brooke Lee is inviting listeners on a road trip through her formative years as she reflects on her journey to adulthood.

“My years from 19 to 25 were filled with stories and growth, and, as this chapter closes, I wanted to share the moments that impacted me most,” reveals Brooke. “’Desert Darling’ is a snapshot of my journey from a young, free-spirited 19-year-old who fell head over heels, had her heart broken, who sometimes still wonders if she’ll find that kind of love again, and now is at peace with where she is. It’s also about the girl with a best friend to share all her secrets with, and the woman learning to live fully for herself.”

Take a listen here.

