New Music this Week- February 2, 2026

2 Tim McGraw-Eric Church-Morgan Wallen-Hardy

In a feat of superstar storytelling, HARDY is joined by fellow country heavyweights Tim McGraw, Eric Church and Morgan Wallen on “McArthur,” out now.

“’McArthur’ is a very special one,” HARDY shares. “It came together pretty fast. I know I wrote the song, but I also feel like how did I end up on this song? It’s a lineup of absolute legends.”

Written by HARDY alongside Jameson Rogers, Josh Thompson and Chase McGill, with production by Jay Joyce, the new song traces the changes of time and lineage across generations.

Take a listen here.