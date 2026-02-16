New Music this Week- February 16, 2026

If you’re looking for new music, we’ve created a list of established artists you may know and new artists you might want to explore.
1Mac N Cheese
Mac N Cheeze is a playful, music-first kids’ project dreamed up by two longtime friends, Ryan O’Reilly and Kelly James, who traded hockey sticks for kid-friendly hooks. The pair met as teammates in Major Junior hockey with the Erie Otters and, years later, began making up silly songs to entertain Ryan’s kids. A Raffi concert crystallized the idea: kids’ music could be joyful, high-quality and theatrical. From those living-room singalongs grew a full universe of characters, videos and songs designed to make families laugh, dance and sing together. The duo just released “Coconut.”
Take a listen here.
2Owen Riegling
Fast-rising country artist Owen Riegling announces his highly anticipated sophomore album, In The Feeling, set for release April 17 via Universal Music Canada and Big Loud Records. The announce arrives alongside his new single, “Love Hate Love,” out now.
Take a listen here.
3Breakfield
Breakfield, the Nashville-raised band formerly named Boy Named Banjo, announces their new self-titled album, due out June 12 via Rounder Records. Produced by The 400 Unit’s Sadler Vaden (Jason Isbell, Beck, Morgan Wade), Breakfield finds the four-piece bringing an unbridled sense of freedom to the signature sound that has earned them a loyal following over the last 15 years.
Along with the news, Breakfield shares their new single “Ever-Loving Mind,” a tender ode to choosing your heart over your head.
Take a listen here.
4Morgan Myles
Acclaimed vocalist and songwriter Morgan Myles releases her highly anticipated new album, Laced, available now. A deeply personal and emotionally charged body of work, Laced marks a defining new chapter for Myles, one grounded in self-empowerment, vulnerability, and unwavering strength.
Take a listen here.
5Russell Dickerson
Russell Dickerson releases the music video for his stunning new track “The Roses,” an intimate, piano-driven love story.Written by Dickerson alongside Michael Hardy, Chase McGill, and Jordan Schmidt, the sweeping visual opens with Dickerson wrapped in a quiet, rose-covered embrace with his wife, Kailey Dickerson—before gently shifting to him alone at the piano, pouring every lyric into the keys with a tender, heartfelt performance that mirrors the song’s devotion.
Take a listen here.
6Caroline Jones
Country singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and band member of GRAMMY-Award winning Zac Brown Band, Caroline Jones, officially released her highly anticipated studio album Good Omen, marking her first album release with Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment.
Take a listen here.
7Luke Combs
Global superstar Luke Combs’ new song, “Be By You,” is out now. Of the track, Combs shares, “‘Be By You’ was sent to me through a friend. I didn’t personally know any of the guys who wrote it, but the vibe and the melody immediately struck me. It’s one of those rare outside cuts for me, and I honestly think the song turned out perfect. The fans have really made this one their own, and releasing it just before Valentine’s Day felt like the right moment.”
Take a listen here.
8The Band Perry
Releasing their first new music in nine years today, The Band Perry (Kimberly Perry, Johnny Costello) is back with “PSYCHOLOGICAL.” A mad and manic story of lovestruck obsession, the unhinged, gothic waltz starts with a simple piano riff.
“Stepping back into The Band Perry with Johnny by my side feels like coming home and starting a brand new adventure all at once,” Kimberly Perry shares. “We wanted our first song of Season 2 of The Band Perry to be the perfect blend of nostalgia – everything our fans know and love TBP to be – and authentically reflective of where we are here in 2026. It’s loud, it’s passionate, it’s devoted, it’s delusional. It is quintessentially ‘us.’”
Take a listen here.
9Ella Langley
Multi-platinum, award-winning country star Ella Langley releases her new song “Be Her,” out now via SAWGOD/Columbia Records. Honest and sharply written, “Be Her” finds Ella looking inward as she confronts the distance between where she is and who she wants to become – someone who feels steady, honest, and fully at home in herself.
Take a listen here.
10Maddox Batson
Maddox Batson releases “If I See Her Again,” an upbeat groove with heart-on-his-sleeve lyrics.
“‘If I See Her Again’ is about one of those chance encounters where you wish you would say something but don’t. You never get that time back. I think everyone can relate,” shares Batson. “Proud of this one and pumped to get it to my fans. Hope y’all like it!”
Take a listen here.
