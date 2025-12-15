New Music this Week-December 15, 2025

6 Lukas Nelson

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Lukas Nelson releases American Romance, too today, a new two-song collection featuring “A Certain Someone” and “The Last Wild River.”

Of the new music, Nelson shares, “This next little gift of songs come from separate fountains of the American Romance spring. ‘Certain Someone’ is a hopeful song that came assisted by Anderson East and Foy Vance, recorded at Andersons studio. The concept was born as I was walking along the river in Boston, MA. ‘The Last Wild River’ I wrote along the Yampa River in Colorado with a good friend, who explained to me that the Yampa was one of the last rivers in America that wasn’t damned up. We recorded it at Shooter Jennings’ studio in LA. I’m grateful to have these other songs to complement what was an incredibly inspiring moment musically. I hope you enjoy!”

Take a listen here.